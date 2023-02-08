EVERSANA CONSULTING Named a Best Boutique Consulting Firm by Vault For the Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced its strategic consulting arm EVERSANA® CONSULTING has been named to Vault's 2023 Best Boutique Consulting Firm list.

For the second straight year, EVERSANA CONSULTING is among the top consulting firms across North America. The firm was named a Top 40 boutique firm in 2022, and due to an increase in participating companies in 2023, Vault increased its rankings to profile the 50 leading consulting organizations across the United States and Canada. The ranking is based on employee participation in an anonymous, open-ended survey covering topics ranging from workplace culture to quality of life.

"Our consultants are the best in the industry at delivering strategic insights to help our clients solve their most complex commercialization challenges," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "To be recognized for two straight years as a top firm is a credit to our diverse, experienced and growing team."

Vault's rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the consulting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of consulting professionals. From these results, Vault ranks the top consulting firms in prestige, quality of life, and overall best place to work across several categories.

Vault's Firsthand Findings note that "this is a firm that can provide career opportunities and industry exposure that very few can match." To view the profile, click here.

EVERSANA CONSULTING is the global consulting services arm of EVERSANA, serving a broad range of large and small biopharma, med tech and digital therapeutics companies. The team combines business strategy, launch excellence and commercial execution to provide end-to-end advisory services to clients. To learn more, visit eversanaconsulting.com.

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

