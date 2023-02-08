SelectBlinds collaborates with the Victoria and Albert Museum to release timeless window coverings

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds , a custom online window covering retailer, debuted the William Morris Collection, in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). Founded in 1852 to make works of art available to all, today the V&A is the world's leading museum of art, design and performance.

William Morris Collection Pink Floral Drapes (PRNewswire)

Morris was a great champion of the Arts and Crafts Movement in the 19th century. Designer, poet, novelist, translator and entrepreneur, Morris' work still has a profound influence on fashion and interiors. The luxury collection features 28 color combinations across six sophisticated designs in roller shades, drapery and roman shades.

"We are honored to introduce designs by renowned Victorian artist William Morris," said Satya Sivunigunta, SelectBlinds CEO. "It's been a pleasure working with the Victoria and Albert Museum to celebrate his legacy through our products."

Bringing the natural world indoors, Morris' patterns interweave flowers, trees, birds, animals and insects influenced by the greenery in his own garden and from walks along the riverbanks.

Amelia Calver, V&A Brand Licensing Research and Development Manager, comments, "William Morris remains one of the most famous names in the museum's collection. He had an important influence on some of the museum's earliest collecting policies and as an artist, he was also inspired by its collections."

Calver continues, "Within the range are six timeless and memorable prints, in distinctive and uplifting colourways, from the much loved 'Willow Bough' to wonderful 'Strawberry Thief' pattern, directly inspired by the famous floral fabrics and wallpapers in our archive. It's been a joy to work with SelectBlinds on producing window covering options that suit all different homes and styles."

View the V&A William Morris Collection at selectblinds.com /william-morris

About SelectBlinds:

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information, visit SelectBlinds.com . Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About the Victoria and Albert Museum:

The Victoria and Albert Museum is the world's leading museum of art, design and performance. Founded in 1852 in London during the reign of Queen Victoria to make works of art available to all, today it provides a place of inspiration, discovery and learning through its mission to enrich lives through design. Visit their website here .

Media contact:

Kevin O'Connor

+1 (917) 647-2139

kevin.oconnor@selectblinds.com

William Morris Collection Drapery (PRNewswire)

William Morris Collection Rollers (PRNewswire)

William Morris Collection Roman Shade (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SelectBlinds