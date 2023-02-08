Southern Illinois University Takes Top Honors at 21st Annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition

Sixteen student teams participate in national tax business simulation competition

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of students from the Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, claimed victory at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national case study competition by presenting the best analysis on a complex, issues-driven business tax case. This year's case challenged teams to rank investors best suited for a business venture as well as consider tax or non-tax scenarios the investor should consider. Teams also advised on how the operations of the business would impact the investors' personal tax situations if they choose to operate as a C corporation or as an S corporation. The national finals were held Jan. 20-21 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's landmark campus for learning and leadership development in Westlake, Texas.

"I was extremely impressed by the technical acumen, bold ideas and teamwork this year's competitors showcased – all traits that are paramount to building successful careers in tax," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "I am thrilled students had the opportunity to network with our Deloitte Tax professionals, gain real-world business experience, and showcase their innovative ideas, creativity, and team-building skills. I applaud all of the participants – well done."

First place team: Southern Illinois University, Carbondale

Second place team: University of Southern California

Third place team: University of California, Los Angeles

The other teams that participated were: Brigham Young University; Fairfield University; Florida International University; John Carroll University; Louisiana Tech University; University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; University of Illinois, Chicago; University of Massachusetts, Amherst; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Northern Iowa; University of Tennessee, Knoxville; University of Wisconsin, Madison; and University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

"The Deloitte FanTAXtic case competition is an amazing experience for our students that allows them to build valuable relationships with other students, tax faculty and Deloitte professionals," said Tim Hurley, clinical assistant professor at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. "Opportunities like this provide a glimpse into what a career in tax can look like, and allows students to demonstrate their innovative ideas, creativity and teamwork. We are proud of our team and grateful for the opportunity to participate in this competition and Deloitte's commitment to this program."

"The FanTAXtic competition is an essential component of Deloitte's goal to help better prepare students for their future careers, and we are proud to have hosted for the 21st year," said Jason Hakerem, managing director, Deloitte Tax LLP. "The creative problem solving displayed by all participants during this year's program is truly inspiring. I am confident that the next generation of talent tasked with navigating the ever-changing business environment is up to the challenge."

Each of the 16 teams participating in the national competition won the Deloitte FanTAXtic contest in their respective U.S. regions. Before the final competition, 47 teams representing over 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifier events.

Sponsored by Deloitte Tax LLP and supported by the Deloitte Foundation, FanTAXtic has engaged nearly 6,500 students since inception in 2002 and is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of tax talent for a career in business and tax.

