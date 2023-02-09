Brinker International Names New Supply Chain Leader

James Butler Joins as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. recently announced James Butler has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. In his new role, Butler oversees all supply chain functions, including procurement, food safety and quality assurance, distribution and logistics, brand program management and supply chain systems for Brinker's corporate-owned restaurants.

"James is a visionary leader who builds collaborative, integrated teams and coaches future leaders to continually improve and drive results," said Kevin Hochman, President and CEO of Brinker International. "He will play a key role in executing on our new strategic pillars, working cross-functionally to help us improve and innovate on the core Chili's food categories we want to win on – including burgers, fajitas, chicken crispers and margaritas – to improve our Guests' experience and increase traffic."

Prior to joining the Brinker family, Butler was Senior Vice President, KFC Supply Chain, at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions, LLC (RSCS), where he led the supply chain management organization for several national restaurant brands. Before RSCS, Butler served as Vice President, Strategy and Integrated Business Planning at Georgia Pacific and spent several years as a leader and management consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLC. He has a strong track record of linking operational strategies with commercial objectives to deliver lasting value and inspiring a shared vision that transforms organizations.

"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the Brinker teams on exciting new initiatives to help transform supply chain and procurement strategies that will drive growth, impact the bottom line and maintain operational excellence," Butler said. "This is an exciting time for Brinker, and I'm thrilled to join the team on this new journey."

ABOUT BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's® Italian Classics. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com.

