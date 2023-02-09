College Consensus Ranks The Best Undergraduate Business Schools and The Best Online Undergraduate Business Schools of 2023

College Consensus Ranks The Best Undergraduate Business Schools and The Best Online Undergraduate Business Schools of 2023

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of The Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2023 and The Best Online Undergraduate Business Schools of 2023 .

College Consensus Logo (PRNewswire)

Find the best business school fit.

Business degrees are one of the most popular undergraduate programs in the United States, and for good reason! Graduates tend to have attractive salaries and a wide range of career options.

With such a high demand, there are literally hundreds of undergraduate programs available at colleges and universities across the United States. College Consensus recently released two rankings aimed at helping prospective students wade through the long list of options to find the best undergraduate business schools for them.

For Tammie Cagle, business school expert and MBA editor for College Consensus, finding the right fit is critical. Cagle said, "Business school candidates do well to remember it's not just about post-graduation salaries, job offers, and reputation. Success has more to do with defining the qualities that are most important to them in an undergraduate program. They should envision the professional they want to become." Her hope with these rankings is that they would be a launching pad for prospective students to do just that.

College Consensus' new consensus rankings combine results from Times Higher Education, U.S. News and World Report, and Quacquarelli Symonds. Each undergraduate business school's averaged ranking score was placed on a 100-point scale.

The top five best undergraduate business schools:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Pennsylvania University of California, Berkeley New York University University of Michigan

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

The top five best online undergraduate business schools:

Arizona State University University of Florida University of Wisconsin - Madison Georgia State University University of Arizona

Visit the ranking to view the full list.

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE College Consensus