Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Reports Unsuccessful Hacking Attempts

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We at Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) are happy to announce that the recent attempts to hack into Pro Music Rights' database and FTP server have been unsuccessful and have been reported to the US Secret Service.

At Pro Music Rights, Inc., we take the security of our information and systems seriously and prioritize protecting our clients' confidential information. The attempts to compromise our security are a clear violation of our rights and privacy, and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent future attempts.

Music Licensing, Inc. believes that the attempts originated from one of our well-known licensees who are headquartered in China. However, we are not publicly disclosing the specific entity responsible for the hacking attempts at this time.

"We want to assure our clients and partners that we take this matter seriously and will do everything in our power to protect their sensitive information," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "We believe that reporting these attempts to the US Secret Service will help ensure that the responsible parties are held accountable."

Music Licensing, Inc. remains a leading provider of music licensing services and is dedicated to providing quality service to its clients. Our mission remains unchanged, providing artists and songwriters with the support they need to be successful in their creative endeavors, as well as the development of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

View original content:

SOURCE Music Licensing, Inc.