Opyn Market Reaffirms Accelerated Growth Strategy with Appointment of Travis Droupy to Chief Client Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Market, the leading transformative healthtech company in delivering healthcare transparency and patient choices, announced today the promotion of Travis Droupy to Senior Vice President, Chief Client Officer.

With over 25 years of industry experience and deep expertise in enterprise sales, sales operations, strategic marketing, and leading client service methodologies, Droupy will be instrumental in transforming the client experience and accelerating Opyn's national workers' compensation sales strategy.

"Travis has a track record of success in building world-class client experiences and growing client relationships," said Matthew Padden, President of Opyn Market. "In his time with Opyn, he's become a strategic partner to existing and new clients, helping them gain the simplicity, savings, and sooner care they desire. His positive impact is already being felt across our team and our business, and I'm beyond thrilled that he's joined us in this role."

Prior to Opyn, Droupy served in business development and leadership roles at national corporations within the workers' compensation ancillary, PPO, bill review, and clinical services markets. He has led teams in delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and spearheaded successful new growth initiatives and software platform activations.

"Opyn continues to be at the forefront of innovation in our market, partnering with leading payor and provider organizations who are looking for a simpler, more sustainable ancillary solution," said Droupy. "With Opyn's digital platform, everyone involved achieves clarity, confidence, and better control to help get the best from their experience. Our outcomes prove the effectiveness of our technology, and I'm excited to be leading our client efforts and expanding our footprint."

Droupy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Healthcare from the University of Texas-Dallas.

About Opyn Market

Opyn Market, a DBA of Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc., is the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

