VENA LAUNCHES WING WOMAN CAPSULES

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, a leader in plant-based wellness products for women, today announced the debut of its innovative Wing Woman capsules. A revolutionary, clinically proven* pain reliever, Wing Woman's 100% plant-based formula leverages intentional ingredients to help relieve aches and pains to support a more comfortable menstrual cycle.

Vena Wing Woman is a powerhouse duo of ingredients that work synergistically to ease common PMS challenges via anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The cutting-edge formula includes cramp-reducing Cramp Bark (Viburnum opulus) and *Levagen®+ PEA (palmitoylethanolamide), a nearly twice as bioavailable form of regular PEA that is clinically proven to reduce pain in as little as three days when used consistently. A fatty acid molecule naturally produced by the body, PEA often presents at decreased levels in pain sufferers. Supplementing *Levagen®+ PEA effectively binds to cell receptors in the body, resulting in less period pain and disruption of day-to-day activities.

"As a women-led company, Vena is proud to introduce Wing Woman natural PMS relief so our customers can finally have more reliable, comfortable periods," said Vena Co-Founder, Tamra Judge. "With the continued expansion of our clean, scientifically formulated line of wellness products, we are excited to offer women a potent, game-changing solution that will enable them to get the best out of each day."

Full product details include:

Vena Wing Woman ($34.95) : A clinically proven*, pain-relieving formula that supports your body's natural rhythms to help you go about your day, the natural way. 100% plant-based capsules leverage nature's power with key ingredients like clinically proven A clinically proven*, pain-relieving formula that supports your body's natural rhythms to help you go about your day, the natural way. 100% plant-based capsules leverage nature's power with key ingredients like clinically proven *Levagen®+ PEA (525mg) and Cramp Bark (150mg) to help relieve cramps and menstrual pain. Finally, a Wing Woman that supports your cycle - and your plans for the day. Take one capsule per day, best results if taken daily at the start of your cycle.

"Vena is committed to purposeful innovation that uses powerful and unique elements to support sustainable vitality for consumers," said Vena Director of Innovation, Jessie Zachowski. "A high-impact, natural pain relief solution, the dynamic ingredients in the new Wing Woman capsules are found in nature, vegan and backed by science to ensure an effective and safe formula that meets the highest standards for consumer care."

Vena Wing Woman is available now at www.venacbd.com, where all Vena products are third-party tested, following the brand's standard of clean ingredients, authenticity and uncompromised quality. For more information on Vena, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT VENA

Vena is a health and wellness company founded by Tamra Judge in 2019. Still deeply rooted in CBD, Vena has grown into a holistic wellness brand led by women who innovate to deliver improvements to derma, physical and mental vitality via unique ingredients inclusive of and beyond CBD. Mirroring many of the traits of our co-founder, we care loyally for our customers and take a no-nonsense approach to quality, transparency and consumer education on the health benefits of fusing nature and science in a relatable and accessible manner. At Vena, our mission is simple: to remove barriers, reduce stressors and deliver products inclusive of gummies, tinctures, topicals, capsules and more that will enable our community to truly experience well-being. For more information, please visit www.venacbd.com.

