Envoy Solutions Expands Presence in the Northeast With the Acquisition of Mooney-General Paper Co.

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hillside, N.J.-based Mooney-General Paper Co. (MGP). The company provides high-quality supplies and equipment for industrial packaging, foodservice and food packaging, and sanitary maintenance. MGP is a full-line distribution company offering a wide variety of product lines from leading manufacturers at competitive prices. The company specializes in both conventional and creative solutions customized to fit their customers' individual needs. MGP has established itself as an important supplier to local businesses and industry in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania markets for over 12 decades. The acquisition expands Envoy Solutions' existing footprint in the heavily populated Northeast region and enhances its capabilities across several key business categories.

"It's incredible to have such a highly valued company with a long history of success join our rapidly growing family of regional distributors," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to working with Andrea Ribakove, Richard Ribakove, and the rest of their great team at Mooney-General Paper Co. With this new partnership, we will continue building momentum in our Northeast region, a key geographic market where we've seen tremendous growth. While we expand our national platform, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of customer intimacy at the local level, so we can help our clients solve the industry's toughest challenges."

For more than a century, Mooney-General has been delivering best-in-class products with customer service excellence. The third-generation company, founded in 1917, stands out from its competitors by offering personalized expertise, which enables it to promote efficiency and increased profitability for its customers. By joining Envoy Solutions, Mooney-General will have access to a national platform with an expanded product portfolio, deeper category knowledge, and the opportunity to reach a larger customer base across the U.S.

"We've been successful for more than a century because we continue to innovate and adapt in changing times to bring creative solutions to our customers," said Andrea Ribakove, Chairman of Mooney-General Paper Co. "The support and scale of Envoy Solutions will enable us to build upon our storied history on a national level to drive growth in this exciting new chapter. I know my grandfather, Joseph Riemer, a founding member, and my late father, Gary Riemer, a former president, would have been very supportive of the acquisition and the success Mooney-General Paper had for 106 years as a family-run business."

"We consider Envoy Solutions to be the leading innovator and solution provider in specialized distribution across the U.S. because of its differentiated business model, and we couldn't be happier to be part of its growing national platform," said Richard Ribakove, President, and CEO of Mooney-General. "The expanded value that joining Envoy Solutions will bring to our customer base is undeniable."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, food service, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About Mooney-General Paper Co.:

Mooney-General Paper Co., founded in 1917, provides high-quality supplies and equipment for industrial packaging, foodservice and food packaging, and sanitary maintenance. The company specializes in both conventional and creative solutions that are customized to fit its customers' needs. Mooney-General Paper's fleet covers New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, with outside trucking providing deliveries outside the company's local market. For more information, please visit www.mooneygeneral.com.

