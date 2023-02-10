Motivational Book About Life at the Peak Is Launched… at the Peak

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What better place to launch a book about attaining peak performance in your life and career than at a unique New York City restaurant called Peak, soaring 101 stories, and adjacent to the highest observation deck in the western hemisphere.

This book is not for the timid.

Published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, Get A Life: A Roadap to Rule the World is the latest motivational release from Bob Fisch. A pioneer of value-fashion retailing, as CEO of rue21 he took over the specialty apparel chain as it was on the brink of closing and transformed it into a 1,200-store powerhouse, making it at the time the largest retailer of its kind in America (in store count), worthy of a $1 billion valuation.

The sky-high view from Peak was the dramatic setting Thursday evening, Feb. 9, for a gathering of more than 100, who became part of the first book release event booked at Peak since it opened in spring 2020. Among the special guests were executives from Forbes Books, Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), and investment firm Merrill. Also acknowledged by Fisch during his remarks were members of his Millennial Advisory Board.

The assembled heard Fisch tell them that "Despite PPSD (Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder), I've always been a firm believer that the best is yet to come." Identifying as the "Truth-Telling CEO Next Door" and embracing his role as "Disrupter-in-Chief," Fisch specializes in mentoring the next generation of leaders through intergenerational bonding.

At rue21 and other career peaks, Fisch lived everything that he preaches. In his view, only through boldness can someone master their destiny and achieve peak performance throughout life. "This book is not for the timid," he told the Peak crowd. "If you have everything figured out for today and tomorrow, and for the rest of your whole life, then Get A Life might not be for you. Otherwise, I guarantee that there is something for everyone in these pages."

He said that the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and authoring books like Get A Life and his previous work (Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, Forbes Books, August 2019) feeds "My passion for giving back, working with students and young business associates to help mentor them achieving their dreams. I teach them business, they teach me life."

Get A Life: A Roadmap to Rule the World by Bob Fisch is available at all major booksellers. January 2023. 220 pages. Hardcover $24.99, Ebook $9.99.

About Bob Fisch

Bob Fisch is a philanthropist and an innovator in specialty apparel retailing. Among his recent projects dedicated to giving back is the Bob Fisch Graduate Student Award Program at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Always eager to raise the bar through new challenges and opportunities, his varied roles include author, mentor, investor, consultant, and motivational speaker.

