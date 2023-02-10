Roatan Financial Services Authority Joins Global Blockchain Business Council as an Observant Member, RFSA Director Appointed GBBC Ambassador for Honduras

ROATAN, Honduras, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roatan Financial Services Authority (RFSA) has officially joined the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) as an observant member. Furthermore, Jose Luis Moncada, Director of the RFSA and Prospera's Innovation Hub, has been appointed as the GBBC Ambassador for Honduras, making it the first Central American country represented in the council.

"We are honored to join and represent the GBBC," said RFSA Director, Jose Luis Moncada. "Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize finance, and our membership in the GBBC gives us access to a network of global blockchain experts and thought leaders. This will enhance our knowledge and better serve our stakeholders," he added.

The GBBC is the largest industry association in the blockchain technology and digital assets community, with more than 500 institutional members and 231 Ambassadors across 109 jurisdictions and disciplines. GBBC Ambassadors are leading innovators and change-makers in fields such as technology, governance, law, finance, civil society, and academia, who act as trusted advisors to GBBC's leadership and members. They provide invaluable guidance and support on how to engage with diverse global communities to carry out GBBC's mission to the highest standards.

RFSA, as the financial services regulatory body in Próspera, is made up of a team of experts focused on supporting responsible innovation in the financial services and insurance industries. Their goal is to increase financial inclusivity and position Honduras as a leader in the industry. The appointment of Director Moncada as GBBC Ambassador reflects the RFSA's and Honduras' commitment to global leadership in the field of blockchain technology and progress in the financial services sector.

About Próspera:

Próspera is a governance platform that enables a global community of builders to collaborate and build next-generation cities. Its digital platform and physical hubs provide a unique base for 21st-century pioneers to launch and achieve their goals. With a common-sense regulatory framework and effective tax rates in the single digits for individuals and businesses, Próspera's policies are designed to be an economic booster, facilitating business operations and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and foreign investment, for the benefit of both Próspera residents and Honduras as a whole.

About GBBC:

The GBBC is a Swiss-based non-profit organization, launched in Davos in 2017. Its mission is to further the adoption of blockchain technology by bringing together regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to foster collaboration and advance dialogue toward the creation of more secure, equitable, and functional societies.

