Sutherland Furniture Debuts Contemporary Lineup for Spring 23

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, has announced the new collections for Spring 2023. Sutherland is thrilled to introduce new partnerships with renowned designer Brad Ascalon, design partners de Allegri & Fogale, and UK superyacht design studio Bannenberg & Rowell. Ascalon's Radia Tables, Bannenberg & Rowell's Oceana collection, and the Arlette Dining Table maintain Sutherland's pristine attention to detail and timeless elegance.

Designed by UK superyacht design firm, Bannenberg and Rowell, Oceana is an outdoor furniture range inspired by the evocative contemporary aesthetic of Jon Bannenberg. Featuring dining chairs, a lounge chair, tables, and a chaise, the collection implements Sutherland's premium teak and stainless steel accents. Both inspired by and built to withstand the high seas, Oceana is highlighted by striking angles and elegant curves, with frames informed by elite yacht design. The Oceana Dining Arm Chair and Dining Side Chair showcase a comfortable deep seat while retaining a sophisticated silhouette. With the collection's signature stainless steel inlays, the Oceana Lounge Chair sits lower and pairs beautifully with tables from the collection.

"Oceana is named after our founder Jon Bannenberg's characteristically progressive designs for a 1991 Oceanfast yacht, where his handwriting remains unmistakable and recognisable, always forward looking, confident and daring," says Simon Rowell, Creative Director, Bannenberg & Rowell. "Our first major production furniture range represents the same synthesis of movement, experience and pioneering spirit. And comfort. In parallel, the Sutherland team brings decades of experience, fine materials, craft and quality."

The Oceana Triangular Table is an occasional table with alternating stainless steel and teak legs that combine with an intriguing teak table top design. The Oceana Rectangular Coffee Table features a similar leg arrangement with a slatted table top design. The round Oceana Occasional Table has a contemporary edge with three contrasting legs and a height making it an ideal pairing with sun-deck chaises. Finally, the Oceana Adjustable Chaise showcases sharp clean design. With stainless steel details and knees that raise, the slatted teak base and back adjust to the guest's desired posture.

Representing the USA, New York-based designer Brad Ascalon lent his practical strategy-driven approach to a collection of tables, Radia. Three table options - Low Round Coffee Table, Round Occasional Table and Round Drink Table – nest perfectly together, though each piece stands beautifully on its own paired with alternative collections. Radia's dynamic aesthetic materializes through the combinations of stone tops and teak. Thick teak legs form the foundation of the table, with the designer able to choose various table tops, including Dekton Bone Stone, Grey Stone, or simple teak.

"David Sutherland's nautical passion influenced this collection," explains Brad Ascalon. "While Radia is loosely inspired by the rudder of ship, I approached the collection by assessing the needs of Sutherland and what pieces would complement existing lines."

Designed by Laetitia de Allegri & Matteo Fogale, the Arlette Dining Table takes inspiration from Japanese forms and textures. Solid teak legs contrast a blade-like thin edge marble top. A central beam unites the soft edges and smooth shapes, which are possible due to precise strong joinery. The striking top is available in a bright Carrara marble or ethereal Forest Black marble.

Sutherland Furniture is available to interior designers and architects through David Sutherland Showrooms and representatives throughout the US and abroad. To view the full collections, visit www.sutherlandfurniture.com. High-res images are available upon request

