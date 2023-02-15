OnlineDegreeProf.com Ranks the 50 Most Beautiful College Chapels

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineDegreeProf.com, your expert guide to earning your online degree, has published its ranking of the 50 Most Beautiful College Chapels .

These architects incorporated breathtaking design elements meant to inspire growth and creativity.

When you walk the grounds of a college campus, you will often find some of the most meticulously designed and gorgeously crafted architecture in the United States. College Chapels are consistently the shining jewel on the crown of these campuses.

"One of my favorite things to do when I visit college campuses with chapels is to sit quietly in the chapel and slowly take in the architectural features," says Coby Cagle, the editor of Online Degree Prof. Cagle continues, "The architects could have easily thrown up four simple walls and called it a day. Yet, they chose to incorporate costly materials and breathtaking design elements meant to inspire growth and creativity. These engineering marvels deserve to be recognized and celebrated!"

OnlineDegreeProf.com's ranking of the 50 Most Beautiful College Chapels takes into account eight factors for this list. Chapels found on college campuses were graded on the beauty of the exterior of the building as well as the flooring, windows, ceiling, walls, and seating. The chapels were then graded on the uniqueness of their architecture and the setting of the campus itself. Once the features were graded, the scores were averaged and sorted from highest to lowest. The resulting list is the 50 most Beautiful College Chapels in the United States.

Here are the top 5 Most Beautiful College Chapels:

Pepperdine University - Chapel on the Hill University of San Francisco - St. Ignatius Church Fordham University - Fordham University Church University of Notre Dame - Basilica of the Sacred Heart Stanford University - Stanford Memorial Church Northwestern University - Alice Millar Chapel Gustavus Adolphus College - Christ Chapel Lewis & Clark College - Agnes Flanagan Chapel Cornell University - Sage Chapel Boston University - Marsh Chapel

OnlineDegreeProf.com is the authority on degree guides, college rankings, and essential resources for all students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degree programs. While our tools are undoubtedly helpful for students looking for on-campus programs, we pride ourselves on helping prospective students find the best online degree programs for their career goals and lifestyles.

