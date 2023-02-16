Calloquy Welcomes VP & Chief Legal Officer Brie Buchanan

Appointment comes as remote litigation leader brings The Next Era of Litigation to leading law firms.

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, is proud to announce that Brie Buchanan has been named its new Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Buchanan will have overall responsibility for the corporate legal function, including contracts, governance, regulatory compliance, and management of Calloquy's growing intellectual property portfolio. She will also serve as an adviser to Calloquy's Founder and CEO, David Carter, its Board of Directors, and senior management members as the Atlanta-based company delivers its state-of-the-art platform and secure court reporting services to leading law firms.

"I love learning how people come up with ideas and love being able to help protect those ideas as they are shepherded to the market," said Buchanan, who worked as an intellectual property and commercial litigator for large global law firms for many years after graduating from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2006, before going in-house with a publicly traded manufacturing company and then a local FinTech startup that processes payments for the trucking industry. "I also love the law, love being around and working with other lawyers, so the opportunity to integrate bringing new legal tech to others in my profession was a no-brainer for me. And meeting the team and seeing their commitment to making remote litigation more secure and accessible to the masses was icing on the cake," Buchanan said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brie to the Calloquy team," said Carter. "Brie is a proven counselor and leader with experience in various legal positions at firms, large companies, and even start-ups. Her diverse skillset in managing corporate functions and providing assurance to stakeholders based on her extensive litigation background make her an excellent addition to Calloquy. We all look forward to benefitting from the perspective Brie will bring to our team as we continue our growth strategies and continue to make remote litigation safer, easier, and more reliable," Carter explained.

"I look forward to Calloquy becoming the everyday platform that lawyers use to securely and easily manage complex litigation with their remote and hybrid teams," Buchanan said. "I love the fact that Calloquy makes it easier for litigators to balance the competing demands of their fast-paced litigation practice while being able to be present for their families, instead of always being on the road. Bringing Calloquy's technology, security, and intuitiveness to a profession I love is my goal."

Brie lives in Atlanta with her husband and two daughters. She attended Northwestern University where she majored in Industrial Engineering and graduated from Vanderbilt Law School. When not working she enjoys watching her daughters play soccer and softball and watching (good) TV.

ABOUT CALLOQUY

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of Litigation™ by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. For more information, please visit www.calloquy.com

