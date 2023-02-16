Harmonic Announces CFO Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Sanjay Kalra, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will resign from his position, effective March 3, 2023, to pursue other opportunities.

Jeremy Rosenberg, currently Harmonic's senior vice president of business development, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Mr. Kalra's departure. Harmonic has initiated a search process, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, to identify a permanent CFO.

"On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Sanjay for his leadership and contributions to Harmonic's success over the last several years, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "I also want to thank Jeremy for stepping into the interim CFO role and providing a seamless transition."

Prior to joining Harmonic in 2015, Mr. Rosenberg served in leadership roles at various companies, including senior vice president of technology at Music Choice and chief financial officer of Visible World (acquired by Comcast). Mr. Rosenberg holds a B.S. in Economics and Decision Sciences from the Wharton School and an M.B.A. from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

