UFP Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Otter Tail to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent UFP Industries Inc. (NASD: UFPI) will replace LHC Group Inc. (NASD: LHCG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Otter Tail Corp.
(NASD: OTTR) will replace UFP Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 23. S&P 500 constituent UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is acquiring LHC Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
February 23, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
UFP Industries
UFPI
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
LHC Group
LHCG
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Otter Tail
OTTR
Utilities
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
UFP Industries
UFPI
Industrials
