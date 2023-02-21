Dana Incorporated Reports Record Sales for 2022; Issues Guidance for 2023, including Higher Sales, Profit, and Record Three-year Sales Backlog of $900 Million

Full-year Results

  • Sales of $10.2 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion or 14 percent over last year
  • Operating cash flow of $649 million, an increase of $491 million
  • Free cash flow of $209 million, an increase of $420 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $700 million
  • Sales backlog of $900 million over next three years, a $100 million increase over previous backlog
  • 65 percent of new business is from electric-vehicle platforms

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

"Dana continues to successfully execute as front runners in the transformation to a zero-emission world, while taking extraordinary operational actions to serve our customers, including scaling operations to support near-term market share gains," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO.  "Our focus on offering complete in-house electrification capability, coupled with our ability to leverage significant company-wide synergies, enables us to provide exceptional customer satisfaction – placing us in a strong position to deliver profitable above-market sales growth in 2023."

Fourth-quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.56 billion, compared with $2.27 billion in the same period of 2021, representing a $282 million increase driven by improved global markets, cost-recovery actions, and conversion of the sales backlog.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $176 million, compared with $118 million for the same period in 2021.  The improved profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and cost recoveries, which were partially offset by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana was $179 million, or $1.25 per share, compared with net income of $25 million, or $0.18 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The loss resulted primarily from the recording of $155 million of additional non-cash valuation allowances on U.S. federal tax credits, general business credits, and interest limitation attributes.

The adjusted net loss attributable to Dana was $15 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with negligible adjusted net income and earnings per share in 2021.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $342 million, compared to $139 million in the same period of 2021.  Free cash flow was $202 million, compared with a use of $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The increase was driven by a continued focus on working capital efficiency.

Full-year 2022 Financial Results

Sales for 2022 were $10.2 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021.  The increase of $1.2 billion resulted from improved overall market demand and conversion of the sales backlog combined with pricing actions, including material commodity price and inflationary cost recoveries.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $700 million, compared with $795 million in 2021.  Lower profit was driven primarily by non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by volatile customer demand schedules, continued supply-chain challenges, higher launch costs, and accelerated spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

The net loss attributable to Dana for 2022 was $242 million or $1.69 per share, compared with net income of $197 million or $1.35 per share in 2021.  The loss resulted from a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $191 million due to increasing interest rates and lower market capitalization, and from $157 million of additional non-cash tax valuation allowances.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $54 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.37 in 2022, compared with an adjusted net income of $243 million and $1.66 per share in 2021.

The company reported operating cash flow of $649 million in 2022.  Free cash flow was $209 million, compared with free cash flow use of $211 million in 2021.  Cash flow this year was driven by improved working capital efficiency partially offset by lower operating earnings and higher capital spending.

"As we closed out 2022, Dana achieved many of its goals, including sales growth and cash flow in a challenging environment.  We experienced unexpected headwinds in the fourth quarter, including higher raw material costs and lower commercial recoveries, additional costs for EV program wins, increased customer schedule volatility, and incremental costs to scale operations," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer.  "Looking forward to 2023, we expect sales growth to accelerate with improved profit conversion as customer operations stabilize throughout the year, ongoing cost recoveries largely offset inflation, and commodity costs continue to moderate."

2023 Financial Targets1

  • Sales of $10.35 to $10.85 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $750 to $850 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.5 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.25 to $0.75;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately, $510 to $560 million; and
  • Free cash flow of breakeven to $50 million

1

Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares.  We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company.  This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies.  Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.  We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations.  Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP.  Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.  The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with nearly 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents.  Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility.  The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

 DANA INCORPORATED 






 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 






 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 















Three Months Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 


December 31,




2022


2021

 Net sales 



$      2,555


$      2,273

 Costs and expenses 





     Cost of sales 


2,375


2,145

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 


121


112

     Amortization of intangibles 


4


3

     Restructuring charges, net 


-


(2)

 Other income (expense), net 


7


65

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 


62


80

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 


-


(5)

 Interest income 


5


3

 Interest expense 


33


32

 Earnings before income taxes 


34


46

 Income tax expense 


217


16

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 


5


(1)

 Net income (loss) 


(178)


29

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 


4


5

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 


(3)


(1)

 Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 


$        (179)


$            25







 Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 





    Basic 



$       (1.25)


$        0.18

    Diluted 



$       (1.25)


$        0.18







 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 


143.4


144.3

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 


143.4


145.8

 DANA INCORPORATED 






 Consolidated Statement of Operations 






 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 















Year Ended

 (In millions, except per share amounts) 


December 31,




2022


2021

Net sales 



$    10,156


$      8,945

 Costs and expenses 





     Cost of sales 


9,393


8,108

     Selling, general and administrative expenses 


495


460

     Amortization of intangibles 


14


14

     Restructuring charges, net 


(1)



 Impairment of goodwill 


(191)



 Other income (expense), net 


22


32

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 


86


395

 Loss on extinguishment of debt 




(29)

 Interest income 


11


9

 Interest expense 


128


131

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 


(31)


244

 Income tax expense 


284


72

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 


4


28

Net income (loss) 


(311)


200

     Less: Noncontrolling interests net income 


15


14

     Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss 


(84)


(11)

Net income (loss) attributable to the parent company 


$        (242)


$         197







Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders 





    Basic 



$       (1.69)


$        1.36

    Diluted 



$       (1.69)


$        1.35







 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 


143.6


144.8

 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 


143.6


146.2

DANA INCORPORATED 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 








Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Net income (loss) 


$        (178)


$            29

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 





     Currency translation adjustments


32


2

     Hedging gains and losses


19


5

     Defined benefit plans


48


42

     Other comprehensive income


99


49

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(79)


78

     Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(4)


(4)

     Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


(2)


1

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$          (85)


$            75

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 





 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 














Year Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,




2022


2021

 Net income (loss) 


$        (311)


$         200

 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: 






Currency translation adjustments


(102)


(9)


Hedging gains and losses


17


(5)


Defined benefit plans


53


53


Other comprehensive income (loss)


(32)


39

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(343)


239


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(10)


(2)


Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


95


1

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$        (258)


$         238

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Consolidated Balance Sheet 





 As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 










 (In millions, except share and per share amounts) 


December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021

Assets 





 Current assets 





 Cash and cash equivalents 


$                425


$                268

 Marketable securities 




17

 Accounts receivable 





      Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 in 2022 and $7 in 2021 


1,374


1,321

      Other 


202


220

 Inventories 


1,609


1,564

 Other current assets 


219


196

          Total current assets 


3,829


3,586

 Goodwill 


259


482

 Intangibles 


201


233

 Deferred tax assets 


397


580

 Other noncurrent assets 


123


131

 Investments in affiliates 


136


174

 Operating lease assets 


311


247

 Property, plant and equipment, net 


2,193


2,199

          Total assets 


$             7,449


$             7,632






Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 





 Current liabilities 





 Short-term debt 


$                  52


$                   23

 Current portion of long-term debt 


8


8

 Accounts payable 


1,838


1,571

 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 


214


184

 Taxes on income 


54


41

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 


36


43

 Other accrued liabilities 


277


304

          Total current liabilities 


2,479


2,174

 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2022 and $26 in 2021 


2,348


2,386

 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 


277


209

 Pension and postretirement obligations 


298


398

 Other noncurrent liabilities 


249


292

          Total liabilities 


5,651


5,459

 Commitments and contingencies 







 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 




195


198

 Parent company stockholders' equity 





     Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





          no shares outstanding 


-


-

     Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 





          143,366,482 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding 


2


2

     Additional paid-in capital 


2,229


2,427

     Retained earnings 


321


662

     Treasury stock, at cost (zero and 11,661,591 shares) 




(184)

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss 


(1,001)


(985)

          Total parent company stockholders' equity 


1,551


1,922

 Noncontrolling interests 


52


53

          Total equity 


1,603


1,975

          Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 


$             7,449


$             7,632

 DANA INCORPORATED 






 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 





 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 













Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,




2022


2021

Operating activities 





 Net income (loss) 


$        (178)


$            29

 Depreciation 


95


93

 Amortization 


6


6

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 


1


1

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 




5

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 


(6)


1

 Stock compensation expense 


6


2

 Deferred income taxes 


208


(9)

 Pension expense, net 


(1)


(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback 




(66)

 Change in working capital 


220


46

 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 


3


(1)

 Other, net 


(12)


33

Net cash provided by operating activities 


342


139







Investing activities 





 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 


(140)


(141)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 


3


81

 Purchases of marketable securities 




(7)

 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 


12


8

 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate 




29

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 


(2)


(2)

 Other, net 


(2)


(1)

Net cash used in investing activities 


(129)


(33)







Financing activities 





 Net change in short-term debt 


(179)


(46)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 




355

 Repayment of long-term debt 


(5)


(351)

 Deferred financing payments 




(5)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 


(15)


(14)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 


(1)


(5)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 


21


8

 Other, net 


(1)


2

Net cash used in financing activities 


(180)


(56)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 


33


50

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 


390


239

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 


19


(2)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 


$         442


$         287

 DANA INCORPORATED 






 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 





 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 














Year Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,




2022


2021

Operating activities 





 Net income (loss) 


$        (311)


$         200

 Depreciation 


365


365

 Amortization 


23


24

 Amortization of deferred financing charges 


5


6

 Redemption premium on debt 




21

 Write-off of deferred financing costs 




8

 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received 


23


(10)

 Stock compensation expense 


19


17

 Deferred income taxes 


152


(1)

 Pension expense, net 


(1)


(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback 




(66)

 Impairment of goodwill 


191



 Change in working capital 


199


(455)

 Change in other noncurrent assets and liabilities 


9


(3)

 Other, net 


(25)


53

Net cash provided by operating activities 


649


158







Investing activities 





 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 


(440)


(369)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 


3


85

 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 


(1)


(18)

 Investments in affiliates 




(23)

 Purchases of marketable securities 


(15)


(32)

 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 




30

 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 


30


35

 Proceeds from sale of equity affiliate 




29

 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed 




(4)

 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap 




(22)

 Settlements of undesignated derivatives 


(8)


(4)

 Other, net 


5



Net cash used in investing activities 


(426)


(293)







Financing activities 





 Net change in short-term debt 


33


(3)

 Proceeds from long-term debt 


2


1,157

 Repayment of long-term debt 


(24)


(1,156)

 Redemption premium on debt 




(21)

 Deferred financing payments 




(18)

 Dividends paid to common stockholders 


(58)


(58)

 Repurchases of common stock 


(25)


(23)

 Distributions to noncontrolling interests 


(9)


(15)

 Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests 


51


14

 Deconsolidation of non-wholly owned subsidiary 




(6)

 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests 


(4)



 Other, net 


(8)


2

Net cash used in financing activities 


(42)


(127)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 


181


(262)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period 


287


567

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances 


(26)


(18)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period 


$         442


$         287

 DANA INCORPORATED 






 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to 

   Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) 














Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities 


$         342


$       139

 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 


(140)


(141)

Free cash flow 


$         202


$          (2)









Year Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Net cash provided by operating activities 


$         649


$       158

 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 


(440)


(369)

Free cash flow 


$         209


$     (211)

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Sales 





     Light Vehicle


$        1,030


$           974

     Commercial Vehicle


504


400

     Off-Highway


740


662

     Power Technologies


281


237

Total Sales 


$        2,555


$        2,273






Segment EBITDA 





     Light Vehicle


$             34


$             33

     Commercial Vehicle


5


(5)

     Off-Highway


113


77

     Power Technologies


23


12

Total Segment EBITDA 


175


117

 Corporate expense and other items, net 


1


1

Adjusted EBITDA 


$           176


$           118

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA 




 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Year Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Sales 





     Light Vehicle


$        4,090


$        3,773

     Commercial Vehicle


1,979


1,532

     Off-Highway


2,946


2,593

     Power Technologies


1,141


1,047

Total Sales 


$     10,156


$        8,945






Segment EBITDA 





     Light Vehicle


$           158


$           274

     Commercial Vehicle


43


48

     Off-Highway


404


353

     Power Technologies


94


123

Total Segment EBITDA 


699


798

 Corporate expense and other items, net 


1


(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 


$           700


$           795

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) 



 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Three Months Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Segment EBITDA 


$           175


$           117

 Corporate expense and other items, net


1


1

 Adjusted EBITDA 


176


118

 Depreciation


(95)


(93)

 Amortization


(6)


(6)

 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(4)


(3)

 Restructuring charges, net




2

 Stock compensation expense


(6)


(2)

 Strategic transaction expenses


(2)


(2)

 Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations


(2)


(1)

 Gain on sale leaseback




66

 Other items


1


1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 


62


80

 Loss on extinguishment of debt




(5)

 Interest income


5


3

 Interest expense


33


32

 Earnings before income taxes 


34


46

 Income tax expense 


217


16

 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 


5


(1)

Net income (loss) 


$         (178)


$             29

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) 




 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 












Year Ended

 (In millions) 


December 31,



2022


2021

Segment EBITDA 


$           699


$           798

 Corporate expense and other items, net


1


(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 


700


795

 Depreciation


(365)


(365)

 Amortization


(23)


(24)

 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(7)


(10)

 Restructuring charges, net


1



 Stock compensation expense


(19)


(17)

 Strategic transaction expenses


(8)


(13)

 Amounts attributable to previously divested/closed operations


(2)


(2)

 Loss on investment in Hyliion




(20)

 Loss on disposal group held for sale




(7)

 Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps




(9)

 Gain on sale leaseback




66

 Impairment of goodwill


(191)



 Other items




1

 Earnings before interest and income taxes 


86


395

 Loss on extinguishment of debt




(29)

 Interest income


11


9

 Interest expense


128


131

 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 


(31)


244

 Income tax expense 


284


72

 Equity in earnings of affiliates 


4


28

 Net income (loss) 


$         (311)


$           200

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 


   Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company and 



   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 





 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 











 (In millions, except per share amounts) 








Three Months Ended




December 31,




2022


2021

 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company 


$         (179)


$             25

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 






 Amortization 


5


5


 Restructuring charges, net 




(2)


 Strategic transaction expenses 


2


5


 Loss on extinguishment of debt 




5


 Gain on sale leaseback 




(66)


 Other  items 




(2)

 Items impacting income taxes: 






 Net income tax expense on items above 


2


14


 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 


155


16

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent 


$            (15)


$               -







 Diluted shares - as reported 


143.4


145.8

 Adjusted diluted shares 


143.4


145.8







Diluted adjusted EPS 


$        (0.10)


$               -

 DANA INCORPORATED 





 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent Company to 


   Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and 




   Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) 





 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 











 (In millions, except per share amounts) 








Year Ended




December 31,




2022


2021

 Net income (loss) attributable to parent company 


$         (242)


$           197

 Items impacting income (loss) before income taxes: 






 Amortization 


20


20


 Restructuring charges, net 


(1)




 Strategic transaction expenses 


8


13


 Loss on investment in Hyliion 




20


 Loss on disposal group held for sale 




7


 Loss on extinguishment of debt 




29


 Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps 




9


 Gain on sale leaseback 




(66)


 Impairment of goodwill 


118




 Other items 


2


3

 Items impacting income taxes: 






 Net income tax benefit on items above 


(8)




 Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters 


157


11

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent 


$             54


$           243







 Diluted shares - as reported 


143.6


146.2

 Adjusted diluted shares 


144.3


146.2







Diluted adjusted EPS 


$          0.37


$          1.66

