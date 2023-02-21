QTS Service Delivery Platform (SDP™) Adds Industry-First Intelligent Applications

SDP™ customer adoption and increasing levels of digital control contributing to superior customer experience exemplified by NPS scores of 90 for two years in a row

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Data Centers today announced the availability of three new real-time visualization applications for QTS' award-winning Service Delivery Platform (SDP™). These intelligent apps are engineered to deliver the leading digital customer experience in the data center industry.

The three new SDP™ applications complement QTS' Smart Family of Remote Management solutions that existing enterprise, hyperscale and government customers are using to achieve previously unattainable levels of transparency, access and digital control of their data center environments. They are accomplishing this from a single, fully-integrated platform available anywhere and from any device.

QTS Sustainability Dashboard – SDP™ now features an industry-first, customer-tailored sustainability dashboard that provides dynamic, personalized data to support customers' sustainability journey. The Sustainability Dashboard transparently displays building-level power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE) data, typically difficult to obtain but often required for ESG reporting. Additionally, customers gain added insight into their environmental impact with access to data on renewable energy usage, power and water consumption, carbon footprint and carbon savings.

QTS MAPs – MAPs is an industry-first dynamic visualization app that provides real-time infrastructure level visibility and digital control of customers' mechanical and electrical power hierarchies. QTS MAPs provides line of sight to upstream infrastructure, including racks and panels, PDUs, static transfer switches, UPS, generators and site-level utility feeds. This allows customers to clearly understand potential risks and have assurance that their environment is protected and redundancy is maintained. Customers can also view service records of these QTS owned assets.

QTS Live Power – SDP™ offers live raw power data to the sub-minute level. This is particularly useful for hyperscale and large enterprises that employ dedicated operations teams to integrate and analyze live, raw, power data. Live Power enables new opportunities for self-validation and self-investigation that did not exist before, such as orchestrating real-time alerts and equipment assessments.

Through continuous innovation, QTS has achieved 100% adoption of SDP™ by QTS' 1,100+ customers and leads the industry in customer satisfaction as reflected by a Net Promoter Score of 90 in 2021 and 2022 - one of the highest reported NPS scores across all industries according to Experience Benchmarks.

In 2022, SDP™ experienced significant increases in customer adoption including a 44% increase in the number of new users, 22% increase in average session time on the platform and 50% increase in the total number of sessions on SDP™.

"SDP™ leverages years of digitization and telemetry that connect our customers to our data centers through software," said Brent Bensten, Chief Technology Officer, QTS Data Centers. "Today, QTS' data centers are born smart and born connected. Our emphasis on transparency and continuous innovation enables innovative new applications that put the significant amount of telemetry data we collect to work for our customers in the SDP self-service digital platform."

