CONTERRA AG TAPS DELTA REGION EXPERT TIM JETT AS VP RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

Ag Producers in Delta Benefit from Agricultural Lender's Expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern-raised Tim Jett has joined the Conterra Ag Capital team as vice president relationship manager for the Delta region.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, Jett brings years of commercial row crop production experience in the Delta region as well as an ag retail and wholesale background. With a keen understanding of production, Jett is prepared to effectively address the financing needs of growers.

"We are pleased to bring Tim on in the Delta and Mid-South," says Paul Erickson, Conterra president and CEO. "He brings a perspective that adds depth to our existing presence in the region."

"My background and longstanding relationships throughout my territory will translate to utility for Conterra clients," said Jett. "In this agricultural environment, I look forward to creating greater opportunities for producers in both the short- and long-term."

Jett's knowledge of production paired with Conterra's agricultural lending products allows him to tailor loan packages specific to the needs of Southern producers. He identifies the biggest challenges in the Delta region as changing market rates, high input costs and increasing farm real estate values.

"I came to Conterra because we have the ability to provide short- and long-term farm loans as well as crop operating loans and a partner crop insurance program. The list of product offerings is substantially more flexible, and that will translate to business growth for Delta farmers and ranchers during these challenging times."

About Conterra Ag Capital

Conterra Ag Capital focuses exclusively on agriculture, providing traditional farm and ranch loans, development and alternative lending to America's farmers, ranchers and agribusiness. Conterra also offers its loan products as well as asset management to institutional investors, banks, and other agricultural lenders throughout the United States.

Conterra has loan products to help meet the challenges of today's agricultural environment:

Long-term fixed rate and short-term variable rate loans

Crop operating loans and partner crop insurance program

Flexibility through revolving lines of credit

Restructuring debt to improve cash flow

