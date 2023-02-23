Prairie State College Library to host Americans and the Holocaust, an exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Prairie State College Library to host Americans and the Holocaust, an exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie State College (PSC) Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures, and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

“PSC is one of only two locations in Illinois to host this important and powerful exhibition.”

The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2023.

"We are thrilled to be selected from a pool of more than 250, and to be one of only two locations in Illinois to host this important and powerful exhibition," said PSC Outreach and Engagement Librarian/Assistant Professor Valerie Moore. "We are partnering with our local schools to host field trips with hopes that the community will also come out to explore and learn. The exhibition will challenge people to ask 'what would I have done?' and 'what will I do?"

Americans and the Holocaust will be displayed at the PSC Library, just 20 minutes south of Chicago, along with a series of related special events, from March 22 to April 27.

Based on extensive new research of that period, Americans and the Holocaust addresses important themes in American history, exploring the many factors — including the Great Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism, and antisemitism — that influenced decisions made by the U.S. government, the news media, organizations and individuals as they responded to Nazism. This exhibition will challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.

Drawing on a remarkable collection of primary sources from the 1930s and '40s, the exhibition focuses on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. It will challenge visitors to consider the responsibilities and obstacles faced by individuals — from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to ordinary Americans — who made difficult choices, sought to effect change, and, in a few cases, took significant risks to help victims of Nazism even as rescue never became a government priority.

In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, the Prairie State College Library received a cash grant to support public programs. The grant also covered one library staff member's attendance at an orientation workshop at the Museum.

For more information about Americans and the Holocaust and related programming at the Prairie State College Library, visit library.prairiestate.edu. To learn more about the exhibition, visit ushmm.org/americans-ala.

Americans and the Holocaust: A Traveling Exhibition for Libraries is an educational initiative of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association.

Americans and the Holocaust exhibit is made possible by the generous support of lead sponsors Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine. Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners — Joan & Allen z"1; Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy & Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The Museum's exhibitions are also supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990.

Additional programming support was made possible, in part, by American Library Association, National Council of Jewish Women South Cook County and Prairie State College Foundation.

About Prairie State College Library

The mission of the Prairie State College Library is to foster lifelong learning by becoming the library of choice for students, faculty, staff, and community members. We will achieve this by meeting our diverse population's needs with innovative policies, exemplary services, and a responsive environment—both physical and digital—where members of our community can explore and discover their world, while developing their identities and fostering their creativity.

About Prairie State College

Prairie State College is the first Illinois community college to guarantee all credits would transfer to other Illinois colleges and universities, an assurance that has grown through the Illinois Articulation Initiative. We hold true to our vision to offer rigorous academic programs, meet the needs of the local workforce, cultivate the values of sustainability, and demonstrate an awareness of its responsibilities in a global society. We strive to provide opportunities for our students to start near, and go far. For more information, visit prairiestate.edu and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

A living memorial to the Holocaust, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum inspires leaders and citizens worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. The Museum's far-reaching educational programs and global impact are made possible by generous donors. For more information, visit ushmm.org.

About the American Library Association

The American Library Association (ALA) is the foremost national organization providing resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, the ALA has been the trusted voice for academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library's role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit ala.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Prairie State College