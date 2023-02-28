W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share will be paid on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023. The quarterly dividend rate of $1.85 per common share is the same as the prior dividend rate.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has assets exceeding $10 billion. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,100 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

