MGM RESORTS WELCOMES EMMY-WINNING TELEVISION PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR BEN WINSTON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today appointed award-winning producer and director Ben Winston to the Company's Board of Directors. Winston becomes the 12th member of the board.

Winston is founding partner of the production company Fulwell 73 and has earned 12 Emmy Awards and 31 Emmy nominations. He became the youngest show producer of a late-night show in America as the co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the board and know that his vast entertainment experience will be a tremendous asset as the Company continues to expand its gaming and entertainment offerings," said Paul Salem, Chair of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors. "Ben's creativity, passion and leadership will be most valuable as he advises the board and management on ways to continue driving unparalleled guests experiences today, while also innovating for the future."

MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle added: "Ben has shown dynamic and creative leadership throughout his career, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise to MGM Resorts. This is an exciting time for the Company as we look to create new, profitable revenue streams tied to the evolution of our gaming and entertainment offerings. We know Ben will provide great insight and creative counsel to our management team as we evolve and execute our strategy."

In addition to his work on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Winston served as executive producer of The Grammy Awards for CBS, The Kardashians for Hulu and Carpool Karaoke for Apple TV+. He is also an accomplished director, having directed 2021's Friends: The Reunion, which became one of the most-viewed shows in HBO Max's history.

Winston's producing experience also includes music specials for the most popular recording artists in the world. Some of the most prominent have been the CBS special Adele, One Night Only, which was the highest-rated network television entertainment show of the year, Disney+'s Elton John, Farewell from Dodgers Stadium and Global Citizen: Mandela 100, a 10-hour live broadcast show from South Africa featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z. He also created and produced music specials for artists such as Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Justin Bieber, One Direction and more.

"MGM Resorts is one of the premier gaming and entertainment companies in the world and I'm honored to serve in this leadership role," said Winston. "I'm looking forward to working with my fellow board members to drive growth, building the best experiences possible for our guests."

