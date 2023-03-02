BofA Certified by J.D. Power for Outstanding Client Satisfaction with Customer Financial Health Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Bank of America has been certified by J.D. Power for outstanding client satisfaction with customer financial health support among banks and credit card issuers. The J.D. Power Financial Health Support Certification Program recognizes Bank of America's commitment to helping clients make better financial decisions, as well as for providing a comprehensive client experience centered around financial wellness.

"We are pleased to receive this renewed certification, as it reflects the voices of our clients and recognizes our commitment to providing an excellent customer experience," said Holly O'Neill, President of Retail Banking at Bank of America. "The financial health of our clients continues to be our focus as we work to enhance and personalize the advice, tools and guidance needed to create and maintain financial wellness. This includes educational resources and solutions that help clients build sound financial habits, manage their budgets and pursue their goals."

Developed in collaboration with Financial Health Network, a leading authority on financial health, the J.D. Power Financial Health Support Certification Program focuses on measuring and understanding customer experiences through the lens of financial health. Their analysis included voice of the customer research from Bank of America's consumer bank and card clients as well as a rigorous operational evaluation conducted by J.D. Power and Financial Health Network to assess Bank of America's infrastructure, performance, solutions and strategic direction around financial health.

The Five Pillars of Financial Health

Since first receiving this certification last year, Bank of America has continued to enhance its framework around five key pillars, which demonstrate how the bank works to empower clients to save, spend, borrow, and plan toward a secure financial future:

As part of the re-certification process, the bank demonstrated how it has advanced its strategy to better support clients, including:

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.

