Group 1001 and Andretti Autosport Kick off Women's History Month at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Branding on the racecar salutes four significant organizations impacting equity in women's sports at the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the season on March 5

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Colton Herta will pilot the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda for Andretti Autosport at the season's first race with a special salute to Women's History Month.

The #26 Gainbridge Honda features a special salute to Women's History Month (PRNewswire)

The logos of four major sports organizations whose mission is to help level the playing field for girls and women will be featured on the wing of Colton's car – Indiana Fever, Parity, Billie Jean King Cup and The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

In addition, athletes from the four organizations will be at the race, including LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who will also serve as the race Grand Marshal, Destanni Henderson of the Indiana Fever, professional water skier Elizabeth Montavon from Parity, and former tennis world No. 1 doubles player Gigi Fernandez.

"I'm excited to be the Grand Marshal of the first IndyCar race of the season in St. Pete to help kick off the season and Women's History Month," Annika Sorenstam said. "For my entire life, golf has been a vehicle that's helped shape me on and off the course. That's why I'm excited to partner with Gainbridge and Group 1001 to bring awareness to women's sports. Plus, seven months from now, we'll host the best LPGA players in the world for The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican just up the road at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair."

Group 1001, the parent company of Gainbridge, is committed to supporting women's sports in communities across the country. The Gainbridge sponsorship portfolio includes a WNBA team, an LPGA tour event, and a global women's professional tennis tournament. In addition, Parity, a Group 1001 company, is dedicated to increasing revenue opportunities for female athletes.

"By supporting the Billie Jean King Cup, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, our work through Gainbridge's sister company Parity, and the Indiana Fever, who play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Group 1001 is committed to investing in and growing women's sports as a means to attack the pay disparity issue," said CEO and President of Group 1001, Dan Towriss.

About Gainbridge & Group 1001

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC ("Gainbridge"), a Group 1001 company, is a digital platform that allows you to invest in trusted financial products wherever you are, whenever you want, that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology.

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001"), is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of September 30, 2022, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of $57.5 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance and Clear Spring Life.

Media Contact:

Paula Bosler, Haj Media

317-645-7950

paula@hajmedia.com

Group 1001 Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Group 1001