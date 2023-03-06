Broken Sound Club Unveils The Old Course Redesigned By Preeminent Golf Course Architect Rees Jones

Following a multi-million dollar, total redesign and renovation, The Old Course reopened this winter and has revolutionized golfing in South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members prepare to tee up as Broken Sound Club , South Florida's most exclusive and sought after private residential members club, reopened the long awaited redesigned Old Course, spearheaded by world-renowned golf course architect Rees Jones. The Old Course at Broken Sound Club is a stop for tournaments including the PGA TOUR Champions TimberTech Championship and The Jim McLean Junior Championship. Following the redesign, residents and tournament contestants can expect a premier golfing experience every round.

Driven by Broken Sound Club's ongoing efforts to strategically improve and enhance its facilities for members and guests alike, the project aimed to advance the objective of sustainability, improve the overall playing conditions and replace infrastructure. At the forefront of sustainability initiatives, the course is the first golf facility in Florida, second in the U.S. and 14th in the world to be GEO Certified.

The par 72 Old Course is a pure core golf course without housing. Among the complete changes and additions to the course, many of the holes have been reimagined to give players more options on how to play each hole and suit their game. In addition, the classic style bunkers are now easier to access and designed to be fair and playable. The course surface is carefully composed of TifEagle Bermuda grass on the greens, Celebration Bermudagrass on the fairways and rough areas, and Sunday Bermuda grass on the tee surfaces. The beauty of the redesigned Old Course is in the details, and by challenging the low handicap player and allowing various openings to most of the greens for the higher handicap person, the redesigned Old Course creates a thought-provoking game for players at every level.

Lead architect Rees Jones has designed more than 260 golf courses in his career. Jones has earned the moniker "The Open Doctor" as his expertise and knowledge for course design have been applied to seven U.S. Open venues, nine PGA Championship courses, six Ryder Cups, two Walker Cup sites as well as three Presidents Cup venues. For this major project, Rees was joined by second in command, Bryce Swanson, who was recognized by a panel of Golf Magazine editors as one of three golf course architects named to "Golf's 40 under 40: The 40 Most Influential People in Golf Under 40 Years Old." The design style is classic, while the technology is modern. Their combined experience redesigning a number of the world's most notable championship venues has helped provide members with an incredibly dynamic experience right in their backyard.

Players will find the redesigned course to be a unique experience every day. The classic design and technology-forward attributes will enable them to continuously enjoy a compelling game that will provide a new challenge every day. Broken Sound Club Members will have growing pride in their club with the knowledge that, as a team, the Club's design committee and golf course designers provided the Broken Sound Club community with a landmark course that will stand the test of time. The new and improved Old Course at Broken Sound Club continues to challenge the conventional ideal of South Florida golf courses and should change the golf landscape in the state for years to come.

A 5-Star Platinum Club located in Boca Raton, Broken Sound Club is known as the "friendly" club for its signature blend of warmth, elegance and genuine hospitality. The award-winning, private, gated golf and country club community offers a choice of 27 lushly landscaped intimate residential villages, each with its own character. All are just minutes away from the main 130,000-square food clubhouse with indoor and outdoor dining, two GEO Certified™ and Audubon Sanctuary Certified signature golf courses, a two-acre resort-style poolscape with bistro, a 38,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, and tennis center with 23 Har Tru tennis courts and 4 asphalt C-layer plex cushion pickleball courts.

