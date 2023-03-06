Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Conferences

Frazier/Fenwick Winter Investor Event, March 7-10

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior management will attend and participate in the following March conferences.

Frazier/Fenwick Winter Investor Event

Dates: March 7-10, 2023

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13-15, 2023)

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Corporate presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO

BIO-Europe Spring

Dates: March 20-22, 2023 (in-person) and March 28-30, 2023 (virtual)

Location: Basel, Switzerland and virtual

For more information or to register, please click here.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF, other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. The Company reported statistically significant results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF. Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

