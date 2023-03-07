60 Miles of Sunshine, Surf and New Experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Beckon Spring Travelers

S.P.R.I.N.G. at The Beach Serves Up a Warm Welcome

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we bid farewell to winter and welcome the longer, sun-soaked days ahead, Visit Myrtle Beach is inviting travelers of all interests, ages and abilities to take a trip to "America's Favorite Beach" this spring. With 60 miles of breathtaking Atlantic coastline and endless unforgettable experiences, including an array of brand-new offerings, there are always memories to be made at The Beach during this exciting season.

"Spring is such a beautiful season in Myrtle Beach, and we are excited to welcome all travelers to a vibrant destination that offers relaxation, adventure, and an abundance of memory-making," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Whether you are traveling in a large group, as a couple, or solo, this is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and feel like you belong."

At The Beach, S.P.R.I.N.G. stands for:

S: Sunny Skies and Outdoor Activities

Myrtle Beach enjoys over 200 days of sunshine a year, and its 60 miles of stunning shoreline are the perfect place to catch some springtime rays and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of ocean waves rolling in.

water vessels (pontoons, riverboats, airboats, speedboats, and even catamarans!) for a relaxing or high-speed deep dive into the unique landscapes, waterways and fishing opportunities in the Myrtle Beach area. Discover a multitude of flora and fauna that call this area home and be on the lookout for Atlantic bottlenose dolphins along the way! Beyond the beach, step aboard a variety offor a relaxing or high-speed deep dive into the unique landscapes, waterways and fishing opportunities in thearea. Discover a multitude of flora and fauna that call this area home and be on the lookout for Atlantic bottlenose dolphins along the way!

P: Perusing Local Art and Performances

September 2022 , the Visit Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail is an unexpected look into the destination brimming with color and culture around every corner. The trail boasts more than 100 art-filled attractions, including oceanfront sculptures, enormous photo-worthy murals, quaint working studios and even a secret underground passage filled with art. Stretching from Little River and North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island , visitors will be guided to many of the Grand Strand's lesser-known areas, such as historic downtown Conway , the quaint "Little Golden Town" of Aynor and the newly minted Arts & Innovation District. Launched in, theis an unexpected look into the destination brimming with color and culture around every corner. The trail boasts more thanincluding oceanfront sculptures, enormous photo-worthy murals, quaint working studios and even a secret underground passage filled with art. Stretching fromandtoand, visitors will be guided to many of the Grand Strand's lesser-known areas, such as historic downtown, the quaint "Little Golden Town" of Aynor and the newly minted Arts & Innovation District.

Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation District is gaining steam with the relocation of the new Good Vibes Surf & Skate shop and opening of the Grand Strand Brewing Company, alongside recently established restaurants, galleries and retailers. Future developments will include new stores, restaurants and even a gym, as well as the restoration of the Broadway Theater into a 300-seat performing arts center. The ongoing revitalization and development inis gaining steam with the relocation of the new Good Vibes Surf & Skate shop and opening of the Grand Strand Brewing Company, alongside recently established restaurants, galleries and retailers. Future developments will include new stores, restaurants and even a gym, as well as the restoration of the Broadway Theater into a 300-seat performing arts center.

R: Ridiculously Fresh Seafood

Fresh seafood abounds in the Myrtle Beach region, and there is always an opportunity to sample the catch of the day around every corner. From casual eateries and fusion cuisine to fine dining without pretension, the Grand Strand boasts a plethora of mouthwatering culinary experiences.in theregion, and there is always an opportunity to sample thearound every corner.

Bubba's Fish Camp is a new eatery that offers a beach-inspired menu with fried and grilled seafood along with meats smoked in-house, conveniently located right across from Broadway at the Beach . A sister restaurant to the beloved Bubba's Fish Shack,is athat offers a beach-inspired menu with fried and grilled seafood along with meats smoked in-house, conveniently located right across from

Murrells Inlet is a small waterfront fishing village on the south end of the Grand Strand - "o-fish-ially" dubbed South Carolina's seafood capital - with one of the richest histories in South Carolina . Today, the Murrells Inlet Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and offers an array of restaurants with stunning waterfront views. is a small waterfront fishing village on the south end of the Grand Strand - "o-fish-ially" dubbedseafood capital - with one of the richest histories in. Today, theis listed in the National Register of Historic Places and offers an array of restaurants with stunning waterfront views.

I: Incredible Family Adventures

Ripley's Aquarium is introducing all-new experiences in Myrtle Beach this spring. These exciting, family-friendly attractions include the notable Sloth Valley habitat – bringing guests face-to-face with the adorable, two-toed species – as well as the Ripley's Illusion Lab, Ripley's Crazy Golf, Ripley's Mirror Maze expansion and Ripley's Haunted Adventure. is introducinginthis spring. These exciting, family-friendly attractions include the notable– bringing guests face-to-face with the adorable, two-toed species – as well as the Ripley's Illusion Lab, Ripley's Crazy Golf, Ripley's Mirror Maze expansion and Ripley's Haunted Adventure.

Myrtle Beach's Coastal Grand Mall, Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play is a 52,500 square-foot family entertainment complex that offers an immersive, augmented reality bowling experience, as well as an arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing and more. Brand new toCoastal Grand Mall,is athat offers an immersive, augmented reality bowling experience, as well as an arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing and more.

N: Nighttime Entertainment

hundreds of live music gigs on weekends. From scenic stages and world-renowned music halls, the Grand Strand comes alive with music from up-and-coming artists. If grabbing a mic is your thing, join Julio Navarro as he tours (and sings!) at the area's best bars and restaurants on the YouTube series Myrtle Beach Karaoke . The soundtrack found along The Beach includes much more than peaceful waves, it also thrums with beats fromon weekends. From scenic stages and world-renowned music halls, the Grand Strand comes alive with music from up-and-coming artists. If grabbing a mic is your thing, joinas he tours (and sings!) at the area's best bars and restaurants on the

shows that shine along the Strand. What began with Calvin Gilmore and the Carolina Opry in 1986, has grown to include nearly two dozen theater productions. An immersive musical experience at The Beach wouldn't be complete without taking in one of the multitude ofthat shine along the Strand. What began withand thein 1986, has grown to include nearly two dozen theater productions.

North Myrtle Beach's new production, ICONIC , is a cutting-edge, brand-new on-stage and in-air show with visual elements and a state-of-the-art video wall unlike anything the Grand Strand has ever seen. In celebration of the theater's 30th anniversary, ICONIC features widely recognized Country music chartbusters, Classic Rock anthems, Broadway, and Pop power ballads, and is a must-see this spring. The Alabama Theatre ofnew production,, is a cutting-edge,with visual elements and a state-of-the-art video wall unlike anything the Grand Strand has ever seen. In celebration of the theater's 30anniversary, ICONIC features widely recognized Country music chartbusters, Classic Rock anthems, Broadway, and Pop power ballads, and is a must-see this spring.

G: Great Accommodations

$65 million renovation of two of Kingston Resorts ' oceanfront properties (The Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort) includes fully updated accommodations, two waterparks, and an island-themed outdoor pool and dining space. Completed in late 2022, theof two of' oceanfront properties (The Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort) includes fully updated accommodations, two waterparks, and an island-themed outdoor pool and dining space.

Springhill Suites Myrtle Beach Oceanfront By Marriott is a new dual-branded oceanfront resort that stands 26 stories tall and boasts beautiful rooftop amenities, including outdoor seating complete with fire pits. Additional outdoor amenities include a ground-level pool and lazy river. is a newthat stands 26 stories tall and boasts beautiful rooftop amenities, including outdoor seating complete with fire pits. Additional outdoor amenities include a ground-level pool and lazy river.

Visit Myrtle Beach strives to make planning a trip to The Beach as seamless as possible, from easy accessibility for all travelers, to affordable adventures and discounted lodging to suit all needs.

Get here fast - Myrtle Beach's accessible location makes it easy to plan a road trip from the East Coast, South or Midwest. Major cities like New Jersey , Pittsburgh , Indianapolis , Memphis and Jackson are all less than a 12-hour drive from The Beach. In fact, nearly 50% of the U.S. population is located within a day's drive. For those who prefer to travel by air, the Myrtle Beach International Airport has been named the "Best Small Airport" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – offering 50 nonstop destinations and an expanded list of new seasonal and year-round flights . Not to mention, it's also conveniently located just one mile from the ocean! accessible location makes it easy to plan a road trip from the East Coast, South or Midwest. Major cities likeandare all less than a 12-hour drive from The Beach. In fact, nearlyFor those who prefer to travel by air, thehas been named the "Best Small Airport" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – offering 50 nonstop destinations and an expanded list of new seasonal and year-round. Not to mention, it's also conveniently located just one mile from the ocean!

Make the most of your vacation budget - Planning a spring getaway doesn't have to break the bank. Myrtle Beach offers unbeatable value for every traveler, with affordable prices on high-end lodging, dining, and attractions. Not to mention, an impressive list of seasonal deals at some of the area's top locales. - Planning a spring getaway doesn't have to break the bank.offers unbeatable value for every traveler, with affordable prices on high-end lodging, dining, and attractions. Not to mention, an impressive list ofat some of the area's top locales.

To start planning your spring vacation to The Beach, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has 60 miles of beautiful ocean front. (PRNewsfoto/Visit Myrtle Beach) (PRNewswire)

