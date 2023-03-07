Banyan Infrastructure Announces $25 million in Series B Funding to Accelerate Sustainable Financing Software Platform

Round led by climate software investment firm Energize Ventures underscores critical need for disruptive technology solutions that can promote and scale new renewable energy infrastructure projects

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Infrastructure, the leading sustainable financing software platform, today announced a $25 million Series B funding round, bringing the company's total funding to over $42 million. Climate software investor Energize Ventures led the round, with participation from new investors SE Ventures and Elemental Excelerator, and existing investors VoLo Earth and Ulu Ventures. Juan Muldoon, partner at Energize, has joined Banyan's board of directors.

Banyan unlocks capital for renewable infrastructure by making sustainable project finance fast, efficient, and scalable. Its purpose-built project finance software enables banks, financiers, and developers to automate and track complex project finance transactions with a unified risk and data management system. With Banyan, customers can rapidly grow their sustainable infrastructure portfolio and achieve net-zero targets.

"Because standardization is lacking for sustainable technology, risk averse investors are hesitant to move quickly in this relatively new industry. Our software focuses on reducing transaction costs and increasing transparency to create previously unseen speed and scale of project finance," said Banyan Cofounder and CEO Will Greene. "The support from Energize and our new investors helps unlock the rapid deployment of sustainable infrastructure that our planet needs."

Despite the Inflation Reduction Act unlocking $369 billion in clean energy funding, investing in complex sustainable infrastructure projects has been hamstrung by manual and inefficient processes. Banyan's technology solves critical pain points by replacing spreadsheets, email, and varied documents with digitized loans and workflows in addition to automating data ingestion, risk monitoring, and contractual compliance for each loan. The result is faster financing and greater capital deployment with more efficiency, scale, and liquidity across the deal lifecycle.

"The deployment of renewable energy assets – from large utility-scale projects to community developments and residential energy efficiency upgrades – requires well-functioning financing mechanisms. There are billions of dollars dedicated to financing the energy transition, but the process of underwriting, reporting, and managing project finance is often complex and inefficient," said Muldoon. "We believe software holds the key to maximizing investment dollars and unlocking a capital efficiency flywheel, and we're thrilled to partner with the Banyan team as they build the software platform for financing sustainable infrastructure at scale."

NY Green Bank, a $1 billion sustainable infrastructure investment fund and a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, has utilized Banyan to support its portfolio management activities. With nearly $2 billion in total financial commitments since inception, NY Green Bank manages a sizable portfolio spanning a variety of asset classes and borrower types.

"Renewable energy financing requires a high level of coordination and management across many different stakeholders," said Lindsay Drogin, Director at NY Green Bank and head of Investment Administration and Portfolio Support. "Banyan's platform has been a critical tool to streamline our work and has allowed us to operate efficiently while managing risk and compliance. This has become especially important as we've grown our portfolio.

"Software is key to making the very nuanced and complex project financing process quicker and more profitable, especially given the unique challenges around financing renewable energy projects," said Banyan Cofounder and Chief Operations Officer Amanda Li. "These projects are far smaller and more distributed, which can lead to the underwriting and risk management process being too complex, or too unprofitable with current timelines and overhead. Working at Generate Capital, I saw the limitations of the status quo firsthand and it severely limits the growth potential of our industry."

With this new investment, Banyan plans to more than double headcount and further develop the company's proprietary software. Founded in 2018, Banyan Infrastructure experienced 700% year-over-year growth over the past year, securing partnerships with leading customers in infrastructure lending, investing, and development, including SMBC and Standard Solar. The company also recently announced its participation in Elemental Excelerator, a nonprofit with an innovative model for funding climate tech deployment. To-date, Banyan is enabling billions of sustainable infrastructure investments across seven countries and thousands of projects.

