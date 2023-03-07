CoverEase Announces Partnerships with Great American Insurance Group and Pie Insurance

LIVERMORE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverEase, a leading provider of business insurance software solutions offering business owners a fast and easy way to obtain instant quotes from the best insurance brands in the country, announced today the addition of Great American Insurance Group and Pie Insurance (Pie) onto its platform, expanding their partnerships aimed at revolutionizing the business insurance industry.

CoverEase Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoverEase) (PRNewswire)

Great American Insurance's and Pie's innovative workers' compensation insurance solutions are now integrated into CoverEase's cutting-edge insurance technology platform, providing businesses and insurance agents who serve them with a seamless, efficient, and cost-effective way to quote and purchase commercial insurance. CoverEase's addition of Great American and Pie provides business owners with a comprehensive insurance solution that will meet their ever-evolving needs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Great American Insurance and Pie to bring the business community the best of all worlds," said Shawn Edgington, CEO of CoverEase. "The combination of CoverEase's industry-leading technology, Great American's extensive workers' compensation offerings and Pie's tech-enabled workers' compensation for small businesses will deliver a game-changing experience for business owners and our agency-force using our platform to quote and purchase insurance."

About CoverEase

CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, has reinvented the way businesses shop, purchase, and save on their insurance products. CoverEase uses advanced technology to offer an online "Amazon-like" shopping experience from the best insurance brands in the country along with their insurance experts to provide the one-on-one support customers need. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, was built on the same technology that their sister company's pay-go workers' comp agency, E-COMP has been using and improving for the past 5 years. Both companies are WBENC certified and are led by CEO Shawn Marie Edgington. Learn more at www.coverease.com.

About Great American Insurance

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years and is currently rated "A+" (Superior).

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615M in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies nationwide.

