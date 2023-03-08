Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Announces intelli-HEAT™ Dual Fuel System

Integrates heat-pump and gas furnace systems to reduce fossil fuel usage

SUWANEE, Ga., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems, announces the introduction of the intelli-HEAT™ Dual Fuel System. This new Mitsubishi Electric solution is compatible with any thermostatically controlled furnace1 and works with both single-zone and multi-zone systems. intelli-HEAT empowers homeowners who own gas furnaces to improve their homes' comfort and sustainability by using an energy-efficient, all-electric heat pump as their primary heating source. The furnace remains available to the homeowner as a heating source for extreme cold conditions.

intelli-HEAT™ integrates a Mitsubishi Electric heat-pump system with an existing or new gas furnace to provide consistent, reliable heat in extremely cold temperatures. The need to use the existing gas furnace is dramatically reduced, diminishing a home’s reliance on fossil fuels. (PRNewswire)

intelli-HEAT offers homeowners the benefit of consistent year-round comfort thanks to its INVERTER-driven compressor technology. Homes with an existing furnace1, with or without an existing air-conditioning system, can use the intelli-HEAT system for cooling during warmer months. The all-electric heating is operational while outdoor temperatures are as low as -13º F using the system's Hyper-Heating INVERTER® (H2i®) technology.

During periods of extreme cold, intelli-HEAT may switch to the gas furnace as needed based on capacity threshold and economic balance points. The intelligent switchover function built into the control box of the intelli-HEAT system coordinates operation of the furnace and the Mitsubishi Electric heat pump. This smart heating management is designed to result in lower gas usage and reduced greenhouse gas emissions while providing homeowner comfort.

"Because an intelli-HEAT system burns no gas, and generally requires less energy to heat a home than a typical gas furnace, homeowners using our new dual fuel system can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, compared to using a gas furnace alone as the primary source of heating," says Chris North, senior specialist, product marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. "intelli-HEAT is a flexible solution suitable for homeowners replacing an aging air-conditioning system, adding to an existing furnace with no air conditioning, or for new construction."

intelli-HEAT connects to a Mitsubishi Electric single- or multi-zone outdoor heat-pump unit and is available in 18, 24, 30, 36 and 42 KBTU/H capacities. Hyper-Heating INVERTER (H2i) systems are compatible and available for both single- and multi-zone applications. The H2i models provide full rated heating capacity even when the outdoor ambient temperature is as low as 5°F. Those models continue to provide reliable heat even with an outdoor ambient temperature of -13°F. Homeowners can manage intelli-HEAT systems with either third-party thermostats or Mitsubishi Electric's versatile control options, including kumo cloud®, kumo touch™ and select wired controllers.

Homeowners installing intelli-HEAT may also qualify for utility rebates. Homeowners should contact their local utility provider to determine what rebates, if any, may be available to them.

"The addition of intelli-HEAT to our product offering allows homeowners across the United States to use METUS' products to transition to clean, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions," says North.

For more information on intelli-HEAT Dual Fuel System and other residential heating and air-conditioning solutions offered by METUS, visit MitsubishiComfort.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane® / Mitsubishi Electric and American Standard® / Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com.

1Mitsubishi Electric air conditioner and heat-pump systems should only be connected with ANSI-Z21.47/CSA2.3 certified furnaces.

