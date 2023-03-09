OpenGov Launches Enterprise Asset Management, Invests in Powerful New Product Features, and Bolsters Leadership and Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts, completed its best year on record in 2022. The company accelerated growth with the launch of its newest software suite Cartegraph Asset Management, surpassed $100M in annual revenue run-rate, deployed powerful new product features and integrations across its suites, added key executives, and expanded its Board of Directors.

OpenGov is now the leading cloud software provider for GIS-based asset tracking, work order management, and infrastructure maintenance for public agencies in the U.S. Over the past few years, the "EAM" space has gone from important to extremely important given the national problems of deferred maintenance and the extraordinary focus and opportunity presented by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Across its flagship Budgeting & Planning, Permitting & Licensing, Procurement, and Enterprise Asset Management software, OpenGov ushered more than 200 new customers into the cloud in 2022. The company now serves more than 1,600 organizations across the country. Notable wins include Kansas City MO, Corpus Christi TX , Atlanta Public Schools , Harris County TX , and the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services .

"We are thrilled to partner with so many hardworking public sector leaders and their teams to power more effective and accountable government," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "Local governments face unprecedented challenges in recruiting talent, upgrading technology, and responding to ever-changing demands. Yet given the rise of millennials, advances in cloud software, and a favorable funding environment, there has never been a better time to streamline business processes, digitize workflows, elevate collaboration, and strengthen trust and responsiveness with councils, boards, and residents," added Bookman.

Many of these themes are evident in OpenGov's recently released State of Local Government Survey . To meet the increasing demand for software and technology to fill gaps and perform strategic functions, the OpenGov R&D organization launched more than 400 new features and product improvements, including significant investments in security.

Key additions to the OpenGov Cloud include:

Budgeting & Planning capabilities that enable organizations to customize the budget intake process and tie funding requests to strategic initiatives Procurement capabilities that expedite the contract onboarding process by directing a digital workflow for vendors and staff that keeps projects on track and ensures compliance Permitting & Licensing features that enable staff to request changes from an applicant after they have submitted an application, as well as improved notifications to keep developers and residents up-to-date Multi-dataset reporting with "pivot" capabilities to power robust budget and financial analytics, including budget-to-actual variance analysis SOC 2 audit to verify security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity Successful completion of theto verify security, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity

The company bolstered its leadership ranks with the addition of two new senior executives – Suresh Seshadri as CFO and Thiago Sá Freire as President of Field Operations. Sá Freire's track record includes B2B SaaS leadership experience with Chorus.ai, Hudl, Oracle, and Responsys. Seshadri brings over 15 years of enterprise software and B2B SaaS Finance leadership experience from Freshworks, AppDynamics, VMware, and Microsoft. OpenGov also appointed Shereta Williams as a Director, bringing her substantial investment banking and corporate development experience to the company's star-studded Board .

The OpenGov Support team was awarded four Stevie® Awards for Customer Service for the second consecutive year. The company was also named to the 2022 Top Workplaces USA , 2022 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers , 2022 Best Company for Women by Comparably , and listed on GovTech 100 for the seventh year in a row.

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

