PishPosh, Inc. Announces Postponement of its Initial Public Offering

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PishPosh, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABY) ("PishPosh" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products, announced today that it was advised by Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead"), the Company's lead underwriter, that Boustead was postponing the Company's previously-announced underwritten public offering that priced on March 7, 2023. The Company's shares of common stock were expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on March 8, 2023, under the symbol "BABY." The initial public offering was expected to close on or about March 10, 2023.

The Company's management intends to continue to focus on pursing its initial public offering at a later date.

About PishPosh

PishPosh is a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products. Based on our experience in the industry, we believe that, since its founding in 2015, PishPosh has established itself as a leading e-commerce platform with an extraordinarily engaged customer base of middle- and upper-class mothers. PishPosh distinguishes itself by offering new and unique brands/products that inspire moms to shop. We are primarily a baby gear distributor based in Lakewood, New Jersey. We showcase and sell our products through our showroom boutique and our website, www.pishposhbaby.com, third party marketplaces like Amazon.com and our boutique (on site).

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the underwriters will exercise their overallotment option. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in PishPosh's filings with the SEC. PishPosh's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, PishPosh expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PishPosh's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

