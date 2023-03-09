ThreatConnect Partners with NightDragon, Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Dave DeWalt Chairman of the Board

Partnership with NightDragon Accelerates Pursuit of Next Phase of Growth for Leader in Threat Intelligence Operations and Risk Quantification

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc , maker of leading threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and risk quantification solutions, announced today that Dave DeWalt, former CEO of FireEye, McAfee and Documentum and Founder and Managing Director of NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

ThreatConnect also will join NightDragon as a strategic partner to accelerate the company's go-to-market efforts through the power of NightDragon's NightScale platform, which provides companies in its network with proprietary, unparalleled access to the people, playbooks, partnerships and program needed to drive growth and scale. Additionally, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, DeWalt will bring his own decades of cybersecurity leadership experience and track record of go-to-market success to ThreatConnect as the company propels into its next phase of growth.

"Dave and I have worked together, collaborated, and competed with one another for more than 25 years," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "He will bring tremendous insight, expertise, and reach to our team as we work to realize our vision of synthesizing, connecting, and operationalizing the world's threat intelligence and risk quantification data."

DeWalt previously served as CEO of three public companies including McAfee and FireEye and is the founder of NightDragon. NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value.

"In a world of increasing threats, companies like ThreatConnect that put threat intelligence at the core of cybersecurity are acting as a connective tissue and enabling security leaders everywhere to defend themselves with the best intelligence possible," said DeWalt. "NightDragon looks forward to working closely with the ThreatConnect team as a strategic partner to make sure its platform gets in the hands of the CISOs that need it."

"We've seen growth in new sales and product momentum at ThreatConnect over the past year," said Govind Anand, Principal at PSG. "With the support of the NightDragon go-to-market engine and with Dave's tremendous board, operating, and investor experience, we believe we're positioned to continue scaling the business and lead the industry in threat intelligence operations and risk quantification solutions."

Learn more about the ThreatConnect and NightDragon partnership and their shared vision for the future of threat intelligence operations here .

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com .

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com .

