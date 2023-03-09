TOWNSQUARE REPORTS ALL-TIME HIGH NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2022

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago

Digital Transformation Evident: 50% of Total Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income from Digital Sources in 2022, as Digital Revenue Increases +16% YOY

Net Leverage Declines to All-Time Low 4.29x

Announces $0.1875 Dividend Per Share

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare Media, Inc.(PRNewswire)

"I am proud to report that Townsquare's transformation into a Digital First Local Media Company allowed us to deliver record results in 2022 despite a progressively challenging economic landscape. In 2022, we drove net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to new highs with strong net revenue growth of +11% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA growth of +8% year-over-year. In addition, we generated significant cash flow from operations of $50 million, ending the year with over $43 million of cash, and net leverage declined to an all-time low of 4.29x," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "2022 was a significant inflection point for our Company. It marked the first year where radio no longer comprised the majority of our revenue and profit, further separating Townsquare from our local media peers, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms and solutions. Our growth engine has been and will continue to be our digital solutions, which were the primary driver of our 2022 growth. Total digital revenue increased +16% year-over-year (and +12% in the fourth quarter) to $231 million, and total digital Adjusted Operating Income increased +12% year-over-year to $69 million, representing a 30% profit margin. We believe Townsquare's ability to drive profitable, sustainable digital growth is a key differentiator for our Company, and we reaffirm our expectation that our digital revenue will grow to at least $275 million by 2024."

Mr. Wilson continued, "We are uniquely positioned as a Digital First Local Media Company focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, with a resilient digital growth engine supported by both a recurring subscription digital marketing solutions business, with a large addressable market and limited competition, and a highly differentiated digital advertising technology platform. We believe that our business model and strategy position us to weather the current economic environment better than most. We will continue to grow and support our local teams during these periods of macroeconomic challenges so that we can continue to be a resource to our local clients and audiences, and be well positioned to capture accelerated growth when economic tailwinds return. Our success has been and will continue to be the result of the Townsquare Team focusing on what we do best: creating high quality, local original content for our audiences and delivering creative and cost-effective marketing solutions for our local clients with strong return on investment."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2023.

"The Board's decision to approve a dividend reflects confidence in our current capitalization, the strength of our balance sheet, and our free cash flow generation. Our quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, or $0.75 per share on an annual basis, commences in May 2023," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting
We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
    • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 4.4%
    • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 16.9%
    • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 6.4%
    • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 28.9%
  • Diluted income per share was $0.20, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.66

Full Year Highlights*

  • As compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:
    • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 10.5%
    • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 20.2%
    • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.0%
    • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 15.7%
  • Repurchased aggregate $19.2 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes at or below par
  • Completed the acquisition of Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC ("Cherry Creek") for $18.5 million, net of closing adjustments

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance
For the first quarter of 2023, net revenue is expected to be between $100.0 million and $102.0 million (-0.2% to +1.8% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

For the full year 2023, net revenue is expected to be between approximately $450 million and $470 million (-2.8% to +1.5% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $9.7 million, or 8.8%, to $120.3 million as compared to $110.6 million in the same period in 2021. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $5.4 million, or 16.9%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $0.9 million, or 4.4%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $2.3 million, or 4.0%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Other net revenue increased $1.1 million due to an increase in the number of live events. Excluding political revenue of $4.0 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net revenue increased $7.4 million, or 6.8%, to $116.3 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $5.2 million, or 16.3%, to $36.8 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $0.2 million, or 0.4%, to $55.6 million.

Net Income
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $2.0 million to $3.9 million, as compared to net income of $1.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an income tax benefit, partially offset by non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted Net Income increased $8.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $6.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased $2.8 million, or 11.0%, to $28.4 million, as compared to $25.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $0.9 million, or 3.7%, to $25.0 million, as compared to $24.1 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $45.1 million, or 10.8%, to $463.1 million as compared to $418.0 million in 2021. Digital Advertising revenue increased $23.6 million, or 20.2% as compared to 2021 and our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions revenue increased $8.6 million, or 10.5% as compared to 2021, primarily due to incremental net subscribers of approximately 3,850 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in Broadcast Advertising Revenue of $8.3 million, or 3.8% was due in part to increases in the purchase of new advertising by our clients and an increase in political broadcast advertising revenue of $3.5 million. The increase in Other net revenue of $4.7 million is due to an increase in live events held during 2022. Excluding political revenue of $7.5 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net revenue increased $41.1 million, or 9.9% to $455.6 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $23.1 million, or 19.7%, to $139.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $4.8 million, or 2.2%, to $216.8 million.

Net Income
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $4.4 million, or 23.4%, to $14.4 million, as compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by non-cash impairment charges to our FCC licenses, intangible assets, and investments of $31.1 million, partially offset by an increase in net revenue. Adjusted Net Income increased $24.4 million, primarily driven by the increase in net revenue and a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $16.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $8.6 million, or 8.2% to $113.7 million, as compared to $105.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.2 million, or 5.1%, to $107.3 million, as compared to $102.1 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2022, we had a total of $43.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $530.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 4.67x and 4.29x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $113.7 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 7, 2023, of our outstanding common stock.

Security


Number
Outstanding


Description

Class A common stock


13,051,575


One vote per share.

Class B common stock


815,296


10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock


3,461,341


No votes.1

Total


17,328,212



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain
conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call
Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2022 financial results and 2023 guidance on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13736640. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13736640. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 30,650 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 357 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report and under "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, (gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, change in fair value of investment, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, (gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2022, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



December 31,

2022


December 31,

2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$              43,417


$              50,505

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,946 and $6,743, respectively

61,234


57,647

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,037


12,086

Total current assets  

120,688


120,238

Property and equipment, net

113,846


106,717

Intangible assets, net

276,838


278,265

Goodwill

161,385


157,947

Investments

19,106


18,217

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

50,962


42,996

Other assets

1,197


1,437

Restricted cash

496


494

Total assets  

$            744,518


$            726,311

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




  Accounts payable

$                4,127


$                5,676

  Deferred revenue

10,669


10,208

  Accrued compensation and benefits

14,831


14,411

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

17,876


22,512

  Operating lease liabilities, current

9,008


7,396

  Accrued interest

15,203


15,754

Total current liabilities

71,714


75,957

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $6,324 and $8,479, respectively

524,442


541,521

Deferred tax liability

18,748


20,081

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

45,107


38,743

Other long-term liabilities

15,428


425

Total liabilities  

675,439


676,727

Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,964,312 and
12,573,654 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

130


126

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and
815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8


8

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and
3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

35


35

   Total common stock

173


169

   Additional paid-in capital

309,645


302,724

   Accumulated deficit

(244,298)


(256,635)

   Non-controlling interest  

3,559


3,326

Total stockholders' equity  

69,079


49,584

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$            744,518


$            726,311

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended 

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net revenue

$       120,276


$         110,578


$      463,077


$         417,957

Operating costs and expenses:








Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based
compensation

83,350


76,465


324,931


288,302

Depreciation and amortization

5,498


4,552


19,044


19,098

Corporate expenses

8,536


8,546


24,428


24,542

Stock-based compensation

1,367


885


3,797


3,718

Transaction and business realignment costs

2,168


(542)


4,448


5,305

Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments

10,917


1,818


31,114


1,913

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

63


(12)


(275)


601

    Total operating costs and expenses

111,899


91,712


407,487


343,479

    Operating income

8,377


18,866


55,590


74,478

Other expense (income):








Interest expense, net

9,790


10,066


39,828


39,846

(Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt



(108)


5,997

Other expense (income), net

158


2,955


2,044


(500)

   (Loss) income from operations before tax

(1,571)


5,845


13,826


29,135

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,503)


3,920


(564)


10,351

Net income

$           3,932


$             1,925


$        14,390


$           18,784









Net income attributable to:








     Controlling interests

$           3,459


$             1,448


$        12,337


$           16,736

     Non-controlling interests

$              473


$               477


$          2,053


$             2,048









Basic income per share:








    Attributable to common shares

$             0.20


$              0.09


$            0.73


$              0.90

    Attributable to participating shares

$               —


$              0.09


$              —


$              0.90









Diluted income per share

$             0.20


$              0.07


$            0.68


$              0.79









Weighted average shares outstanding:








     Basic attributable to common shares

17,141


16,595


16,991


16,836

     Basic attributable to participating shares


9



1,747

     Diluted

17,439


19,757


18,204


21,241

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$               14,390


$               18,784

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




     Depreciation and amortization

19,044


19,098

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,879


1,731

     Non-cash lease expense (income)

11


(186)

     Net deferred taxes and other

(1,333)


9,755

     Provision for doubtful accounts

3,015


3,921

     Stock-based compensation expense

3,797


3,718

    (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt

(108)


5,997

     Trade activity, net

(4,626)


(10,933)

     Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments

31,114


1,913

     Unrealized loss (gain) on investment

2,073


(132)

     Content rights acquired

(19,784)


     Amortization of content rights

4,315


     Change in content rights liabilities

16,297


     Other

(837)


(12)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(7,185)


(3,070)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,719)


1,407

Accounts payable

(1,608)


(3,350)

Accrued expenses

(4,621)


6,947

Accrued interest

(551)


9,404

Other long-term liabilities

(378)


(3,876)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

50,185


61,116

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 


(33)

Net cash provided by operating activities

50,185


61,083

Cash flows from investing activities:




Payment for acquisition

(18,485)


Purchase of property and equipment

(15,828)


(12,423)

Purchase of investments


(278)

Purchase of digital assets

(4,997)


Proceeds from insurance recoveries

578


362

Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions

968


1,701

Net cash used in investing activities

(37,764)


(10,638)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repurchase of 2026 Notes

(18,850)


Repayment of term loans


(272,381)

Repurchase of 2023 Notes


(273,416)

Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes


550,000

Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes


(4,443)

Deferred financing costs


(9,177)

Repurchase of Oaktree securities


(80,394)

Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase


(1,556)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

790


11,893

Repurchase of stock

(225)


(1,400)

   Withholdings for shares issued under ESPP

753


Cash distribution to non-controlling interests

(1,820)


(2,216)

Repayments of capitalized obligations

(155)


(79)

      Net cash used in financing activities

(19,507)


(83,169)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




      Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,086)


(32,724)

      Beginning of period

50,999


83,723

      End of period

$               43,913


$               50,999

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)



Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2022


2021

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:




 Cash payments:




Interest  

$           38,603


$           28,701

Income taxes  

1,198


595





Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:




   Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

$             4,161


$             6,576

   Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

1,198


2,522

   Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising


79

   Accrued capital expenditures

158


99





Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:




Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in
operating cash flows

$           10,909


$           10,175

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

10,944


2,690





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Cash and cash equivalents

$           43,417


$           50,505

Restricted cash

496


494


$           43,913


$           50,999


(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)



Three Months Ended 

December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,




2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$        22,381


$       21,445


4.4 %


$        90,402


$        81,792


10.5 %

Digital Advertising

36,981


31,622


16.9 %


140,433


116,874


20.2 %

Broadcast Advertising

59,354


57,097


4.0 %


223,801


215,519


3.8 %

Other

1,560


414


276.8 %


8,441


3,772


123.8 %

Net revenue

120,276


110,578


8.8 %


463,077


417,957


10.8 %

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses

15,769


15,230


3.5 %


$        64,282


$        57,374


12.0 %

Digital Advertising expenses

24,603


22,022


11.7 %


97,667


79,906


22.2 %

Broadcast Advertising expenses

41,480


38,685


7.2 %


155,349


147,352


5.4 %

Other expenses

1,498


528


183.7 %


7,633


3,670


108.0 %

Direct operating expenses

83,350


76,465


9.0 %


324,931


288,302


12.7 %

Depreciation and amortization

5,498


4,552


20.8 %


19,044


19,098


(0.3) %

Corporate expenses

8,536


8,546


(0.1) %


24,428


24,542


(0.5) %

Stock-based compensation

1,367


885


54.5 %


3,797


3,718


2.1 %

Transaction and business realignment costs

2,168


(542)


(500.0) %


4,448


5,305


(16.2) %

Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible
assets and investments

10,917


1,818


**


31,114


1,913


**

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of
assets

63


(12)


**


(275)


601


**

    Total operating costs and expenses

111,899


91,712


22.0 %


407,487


343,479


18.6 %

    Operating income

8,377


18,866


(55.6) %


55,590


74,478


(25.4) %

Other expense (income):












Interest expense, net

9,790


10,066


(2.7) %


39,828


39,846


**

(Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment
and modification of debt



**


(108)


5,997


**

Other expense (income), net

158


2,955


(94.7) %


2,044


(500)


**

   (Loss) income from operations before tax

(1,571)


5,845


(126.9) %


13,826


29,135


(52.5) %

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,503)


3,920


(240.4) %


(564)


10,351


(105.4) %

Net income

$          3,932


$         1,925


104.3 %


$        14,390


$        18,784


(23.4) %

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):


Three Months Ended 

December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,




2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       22,381


$       21,445


4.4 %


$       90,402


$       81,792


10.5 %

Digital Advertising

36,981


31,622


16.9 %


140,433


116,874


20.2 %

Digital

59,362


53,067


11.9 %


230,835


198,666


16.2 %

Broadcast Advertising

59,354


57,097


4.0 %


223,801


215,519


3.8 %

Other

1,560


414


276.8 %


8,441


3,772


123.8 %

Net revenue

$     120,276


$     110,578


8.8 %


$     463,077


$     417,957


10.8 %

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$         6,612


$         6,215


6.4 %


$       26,120


$       24,418


7.0 %

Digital Advertising

12,378


9,600


28.9 %


42,766


36,968


15.7 %

Digital

18,990


15,815


20.1 %


68,886


61,386


12.2 %

Broadcast Advertising

17,874


18,412


(2.9) %


68,452


68,167


0.4 %

Other

62


(114)


**


808


102


**

Adjusted Operating Income

$       36,926


$       34,113


8.2 %


$     138,146


$     129,655


6.5 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):


Three Months Ended 

December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,




2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       22,381


$       21,445


4.4 %


$       90,402


$       81,792


10.5 %

Digital Advertising

36,981


31,622


16.9 %


140,433


116,874


20.2 %

Digital

59,362


53,067


11.9 %


230,835


198,666


16.2 %

Broadcast Advertising

59,354


57,097


4.0 %


223,801


215,519


3.8 %

Other

1,560


414


276.8 %


8,441


3,772


123.8 %

Net revenue

$     120,276


$     110,578


8.8 %


$     463,077


$     417,957


10.8 %

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political
revenue



**




**

Digital Advertising political revenue

204



**


501



**

Broadcast Advertising political revenue

3,783


1,720


119.9 %


7,021


3,498


100.7 %

Other political revenue



**




**

Political revenue

$         3,987


$         1,720


131.8 %


$         7,522


$         3,498


115.0 %

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net
revenue (ex. political)

$       22,381


$       21,445


4.4 %


$       90,402


$       81,792


10.5 %

Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

36,777


31,622


16.3 %


139,932


116,874


19.7 %

Digital net revenue (ex. political)

59,158


53,067


11.5 %


230,334


198,666


15.9 %

Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex.
political)

55,571


55,377


0.4 %


216,780


212,021


2.2 %

Other net revenue (ex. political)

1,560


414


276.8 %


8,441


3,772


123.8 %

Net revenue (ex. political)

$     116,289


$     108,858


6.8 %


$     455,555


$     414,459


9.9 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):


Three Months Ended 

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income

$         3,932


$         1,925


$       14,390


$       18,784

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,503)


3,920


(564)


10,351

(Loss) Income from operations before taxes

(1,571)


5,845


13,826


29,135

Transaction and business realignment costs

2,168


(542)


4,448


5,305

Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments

10,917


1,818


31,114


1,913

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

63


(12)


(275)


601

(Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt



(108)


5,997

Change in fair value of investment

139


2,792


2,073


(132)

Gain on insurance recoveries

(126)



(578)


(362)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

(473)


(477)


(2,053)


(2,048)

Adjusted net income before income taxes

11,117


9,424


48,447


40,409

   Income tax (benefit) provision(1)

(453)


6,320


(1,976)


14,356

Adjusted Net Income

$       11,570


$         3,104


$       50,423


$       26,053









Adjusted Net Income Per Share:








   Basic

$           0.67


$           0.19


$           2.97


$           1.55

   Diluted

$           0.66


$           0.16


$           2.77


$           1.23









Weighted average shares outstanding:








     Basic

17,141


16,595


16,991


16,836

     Diluted

17,439


19,757


18,204


21,241

(1)

Income tax provision for Q4 2022 was calculated using December 31, 2022 annual tax rate.

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (dollars in thousands):


Three Months Ended 

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income

$         3,932


$         1,925


$       14,390


$       18,784

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,503)


3,920


(564)


10,351

Interest expense, net

9,790


10,066


39,828


39,846

(Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt



(108)


5,997

Depreciation and amortization

5,498


4,552


19,044


19,098

Stock-based compensation

1,367


885


3,797


3,718

Transaction and business realignment costs

2,168


(542)


4,448


5,305

Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments

10,917


1,818


31,114


1,913

Other (a)

221


2,943


1,769


101

Adjusted EBITDA

$       28,390


$       25,567


$     113,718


$     105,113

Political Adjusted EBITDA

(3,389)


(1,462)


(6,394)


(2,973)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$       25,001


$       24,105


$     107,324


$     102,140

Political Adjusted EBITDA

3,389


1,462


6,394


2,973

Net cash paid for interest

(319)


(8)


(38,603)


(28,701)

Capital expenditures

(2,728)


(4,583)


(15,828)


(12,423)

Cash paid for taxes

(149)


39


(1,198)


(595)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$       25,194


$       21,015


$       58,089


$       63,394

(a)

Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31, 2022


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$             6,164


$           12,212


$             2,788


$                  14


$         (12,801)


$             8,377

Depreciation and amortization

329


156


4,215


40


758


5,498

Corporate expenses





8,536


8,536

Stock-based compensation

119


10


133


1


1,104


1,367

Transaction and business
realignment costs




7


2,161


2,168

Impairment of long-lived assets,
intangible assets and
investments



10,675



242


10,917

Net loss on sale and retirement
of assets



63




63

Adjusted Operating Income

$             6,612


$           12,378


$           17,874


$                  62


$                  —


$           36,926




Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$             5,940


$             9,517


$           13,325


$              (162)


$           (9,754)


$           18,866

Depreciation and amortization

146


72


3,218


40


1,076


4,552

Corporate expenses





8,546


8,546

Stock-based compensation

129


11


63


3


679


885

Transaction and business
realignment costs




5


(547)


(542)

Impairment of long-lived assets,
intangible assets and
investments



1,818




1,818

Net gain on sale and retirement
of assets



(12)




(12)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$             6,215


$             9,600


$           18,412


$              (114)


$                  —


$           34,113

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):


Year Ended December 31, 2022


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$           24,359


$           42,190


$           27,507


$                501


$         (38,967)


$           55,590

Depreciation and amortization

1,240


516


13,818


153


3,317


19,044

Corporate expenses





24,428


24,428

Stock-based compensation

521


60


413


9


2,794


3,797

Transaction and business
realignment costs




25


4,423


4,448

Impairment of long-lived assets,
intangible assets and
investments



26,933


120


4,061


31,114

Net gain on sale and retirement
of assets



(219)



(56)


(275)

Adjusted Operating Income

$           26,120


$           42,766


$           68,452


$                808


$                  —


$         138,146




Year Ended December 31, 2021


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$           22,892


$           36,426


$           52,459


$              (204)


$         (37,095)


$           74,478

Depreciation and amortization

986


489


12,971


167


4,485


19,098

Corporate expenses





24,542


24,542

Stock-based compensation

540


53


318


14


2,793


3,718

Transaction and business
realignment costs




30


5,275


5,305

Impairment of long-lived assets,
intangible assets and
investments



1,818


95



1,913

Net loss on sale and retirement
of assets



601




601

Adjusted Operating Income

$           24,418


$           36,968


$           68,167


$                102


$                  —


$         129,655

View original content to download multimedia:

