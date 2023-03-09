Waton Securities International's Broker Cloud Service Emerges as Key Player Amidst Growing Digital Transformation Demands in Financial Sector

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a digital Fintech service exporter with 33 years of industry experience, Waton Securities International, established in 1989, is committed to empowering traditional finance with innovative technology. Leveraging its experience in business expansion, user operations, and financial ecosystems, the company provides a one-stop Broker Cloud service that has already served a dozen of licensed financial institutions worldwide. Hong Kong is widely regarded as a leading city for financial innovation, with both domestic and foreign securities companies and asset management institutions consistently expanding their number and wealth management scale. Against this backdrop, Waton Securities International is focused on reducing the IT costs of financial institutions, improving efficiency, and strengthening risk management through technological solutions.

"Our Broker Cloud service primarily provides clearing and settlement services for peer securities companies and one-stop IT platform solutions for the securities industry. It can help the clients have a digital customer information management system without an IT team and provide customers with an advanced APP operation experience. By using our Broker Cloud service, customers can invest directly in A-shares, Hong Kong stocks, and US stocks, regardless of their location," said Kai Zhou, "The trading system is the underlying infrastructure, where IPO subscription, margin trading, securities lending and borrowing, and customized financial instruments outside the exchange are all built on top of it. Our mission is to help international securities companies build their own trading systems at low cost. We have business teams available in New Zealand and the UK currently ready for negotiating with corporate clients." Waton Securities International is committed to helping international securities companies upgrade their trading systems, thereby providing a convenient channel for overseas investors to invest in the Chinese stock market and US stocks. "These local securities companies have long been deeply rooted in the local securities market and have their own customer groups. Our strategy is to help them achieve their goals by building up trading system competitiveness."

It is reported that Waton Securities International has established a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide financial digital services for global financial securities companies and institutions.

