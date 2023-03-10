Avocados From Mexico® Makes SXSW® Better by Bringing the Good Vibes with House of Goodness

Good food. Good times. Good avocados. The brand's pop-up activation launches at the 2023 South by Southwest® Festival

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand, is participating in South by Southwest® (SXSW®) in Austin, Texas to #SparktheGood times with fresh avocados and one-of-a-kind experiences. The brand is bringing its digital House of Goodness to life with a pop-up where consumers can enjoy Avocados From Mexico through multisensory, interactive experiences.

The brand's perfectly ripe activation will bring good food, good health 1, and good times to the festival. What could be better? Guests can sample delicious social media-worthy avocado creations, take photos with the one-of-a-kind House of Goodness interiors, and enjoy live music from a variety of local artists.

"Avocados From Mexico is encouraging people to have good times, all the time, by bringing all of these feel-good parts of our brand together—food, music, and innovation—under one roof at the center of culture, SXSW," said Ivonne Kinser, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, Avocados From Mexico. "We're excited to be back at SXSW and can't wait for visitors to experience the goodness firsthand."

Welcome to the House of Goodness

Everyone is invited to experience the House of Goodness, which is open to the public from 2-9 p.m. on March 13th and 14th at Lustre Pearl on Rainey Street. The pop-up is free to attend, and guests can reserve their spot by visiting this link. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the house, an immersive experience designed to bring Avocados From Mexico to life like never before! After their tour, visitors can interact with Avocados From Mexico through experiences like:

Good Times Patio, where visitors can enjoy music from emerging artists and play Good Times patio games.

The GuacBot Fortune Teller, an optimistic AI psychic who always sees good things in the future.

The Magic Mirror, where guests can glow up by virtually trying on clothing in the one-of-a-kind Avocado Glow color. Outfits featuring the brand color are themed with Sonic DNA music genres that represent an audio expression of the brand, and music will play during each try on.

Mixed Reality Glasses allow guests to experience the origin of avocados in a whole new way.

And—of course—unforgettable food experiences like walking tacos topped with fresh guac provided by Ranch Hand Catering and a limited-edition Sprinkles pecan-studded banana cupcake filled with a dulce de leche core and finished with a zesty dark chocolate avocado cream cheese frosting.

"For many brands, the traditional way of doing things is to replicate a real-life experience in a virtual world " said Kelly Burke, Associate Director, Brand Marketing and Strategy. "For us, we're switching things up to take a unique approach—bringing our always good online experience to life in the real world through our SXSW pop-up. We can't wait for people to explore our pop-up that is full of flavor and inspiration."

All Good Things Don't Have to Come to an End

To keep the fun going—and to make sure that consumers outside of SXSW can get in on the goodness—the physical House of Goodness will be just one part in a 360-degree campaign. Because Avocados From Mexico is dedicated to bringing the good times from the Austin SXSW festival to avocado lovers everywhere, the brand is also launching a virtual extension of the House of Goodness, where visitors can:

Interact with shoppable recipe content in the House of Goodness kitchen.

Access an ongoing garage sale where fans can take a physical piece of goodness with them. Garage sale "buyers" will be determined by social currency: The person with the most likes/shares for each item wins!

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

1) Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

