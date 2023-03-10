Elm Tree Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Warner Gaming

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elm Tree Partners, a development and financial advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas, today announced a strategic partnership with Warner Gaming from Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be a formidable partnership, John Asher Thompson , CEO, Elm Tree Partners

John Asher Thompson, CEO of Elm Tree, said, "I am thrilled to formalize our professional relationship with one of the best and most forward thinking developers and operators in the gaming space today. Bill and his team bring decades of experience and will provide deep bench strength to Elm Tree and our projects."

Founded in 2008 by Bill Warner, Warner Gaming offers a talented, dynamic team of experienced casino executives whose capabilities cover gaming operations, entertainment programming, marketing, food and beverage, regulatory compliance, finance, information systems and analytics. Prior to founding Warner Gaming, Mr. Warner served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Station Casinos (now known as Red Rock Resorts), a major US gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas. During Mr. Warner's 15-year tenure, the company grew from one casino to 14 casino properties, including seven integrated resorts. As COO, his role included oversight of all gaming and non-gaming operations, and he managed a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. Station Casinos was named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" twice during his time as COO.

More recently, Mr. Warner launched OPTX Solutions, a revolutionary technology platform designed by gaming industry experts to harness the power of data and provide casino management with a system for increasing profitability, revenue and guest satisfaction.

Mr. Warner has been responsible for the development of 12 greenfield casino projects and overseen casino operations in both regional and destination markets. Wherever he conducts business, Mr. Warner is recognized by community leaders and regulators for responsible leadership, collaboration and excellence.

"I've known John for years. He's smart, versatile and accomplished, and he's directed some of the best projects in the country. I'm really excited about the opportunity to collaborate with him on a variety of things," said Mr. Warner.

Formerly a New York securities lawyer and investment banker, and founder of Elm Tree Partners, Mr. Thompson has been developing and financing large scale resort and casino projects across the US for more than 20 years. In 2021 he co-founded and backed SB22, the only truly next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. SB22 is modern, scalable and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. It is also the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

"When you consider what we've got in common, as well as how our skill sets—with our development backgrounds and shared passion for technology and innovation—complement each other, this will be a formidable partnership, and I'm looking forward to delivering some incredible things for our clients and customers in the market," added Mr. Thompson.

