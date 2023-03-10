Rakuten SixthSense enters North American B2B SaaS market at South by Southwest (SXSW)

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten SixthSense, the B2B technology products arm of Japan-based conglomerate Rakuten Group and the world's third-largest e-commerce platform, is expanding into the North American observability and SaaS markets. The company will launch its brand at the renowned South by Southwest (SXSW) Event in Austin, Texas. As a full-stack observability provider, Rakuten SixthSense leverages best-in-class AI&ML to empower companies with real-time, end-to-end visibility of application behaviour across cloud landscapes and microservice architectures. Its Test Acceleration Platform (TAP) delivers state-of-the-art testing automation, empowering companies to shift-left with accurate anomaly detection and rapid troubleshooting.

As SXSW exhibitors, Rakuten SixthSense will be welcoming visitors to Booth 911 at the Creative Industries Expo from March 12th-15th between 9am-4pm at the Austin Convention Center. This marks the company's first foray into the North American enterprise-SaaS market, and its commitment to delivering high-impact innovation to businesses across the continent.

"We're thrilled to be launching Rakuten SixthSense at SXSW- a hallmark event that celebrates diversity and innovation," said CEO, Sunil Gopinath. "We are confident that our observability and testing automation will be game-changing for businesses across sectors looking to optimize their IT systems. Our platform is designed by engineers, for engineers and combines expertise from Rakuten Group's 76 global businesses to support every enterprise in achieving their unique digital transformation goals."

He added, "At Rakuten SixthSense, we deliver intuitive Application Performance Monitoring that allows businesses to gain real-time insights into their IT operations and make data-driven decisions to stay ahead of the competition. Since we started in 2021, Rakuten SixthSense has grown exponentially across APAC and measurably enabled leading companies to reduce downtime, increase operational efficiency and go-to-market with speed. As digital environments become increasingly complex, Rakuten SixthSense aims to empower global companies with software agility needed for sustainable growth and profitability."

About Rakuten India Enterprise

Rakuten India — the development center and key technology hub of the Rakuten Group, Inc. — enables businesses with the depth of knowledge in multiple streams of technology such as mobile and web development, web analytics, platform development, backend engineering, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and much more. With 2000+ employees and dedicated centers of excellence for mobile application development, data analytics, engineering, DevOps, and information security; the company ensures the success of multiple units of Rakuten Group, Inc.

For more information, visit https://corp.rakuten.co.in/

