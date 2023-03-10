R&B SINGER-SONGWRITER VEDO SIGNS WITH CAA

ANNOUNCES "MOOD SWINGS" TOUR SET TO KICK OFF SPRING 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent release of his 6th Studio Album, Mood Swings, VEDO has just announced the details of his highly anticipated tour set to kick off May 4th, 2023. The announcement comes at the brink of his signing with Creative Artist Agency (CAA), the leading entertainment conglomerate who represent a plethora of talent across all genres and industries.

Mood Swings Cover (PRNewswire)

The Multi-Platinum selling Singer-Songwriter will be stopping in most major cities on the North American tour which currently includes Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets will be available to purchase nationwide today at 10am PST.

The release of Mood Swings coincides with an impressive wave of momentum from the R&B artist as he remains consistent in delivering new age R&B hits with a nostalgic feel. Fans worldwide have watched the multi-platinum singers' career evolve from ABC's The Voice to his viral Tiny Desk appearance with longtime mentor Usher who called him one of the greatest voices of this generation. With credits under his belt like Usher & Ella Mai's "Don't Waste My Time", Chris Brown's "Warm Embrace" and his own double platinum single "You Got It", VEDO's contributions to the R&B Charts are undeniable.

"As one of the most underrated R&B artists in the game, Vedo has demonstrated talent and tenacity since his debut EP and has unapologetically been bringing back R&B soul music with a contemporary flair that we didn't know we needed." – Essence

The Mood Swings Tour

Thursday May 4th | Detroit, MI | Shelter

Friday May 5th | Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall

Sunday May 7th | Toronto, ON | Toybox

Tuesday May 9th | Cambridge, MA | Middle East

Wednesday May 10th | Philadelphia, PA | Underground Arts

Friday May 12th | New York, NY | SOB's

Saturday May 13th | Washington, DC | Howard Theatre

Sunday May 14th | Charlotte, NC | Neighborhood Theatre

Tuesday May 16th | Atlanta| The Loft

Wednesday May 17th | New Orleans, LA | Republic Nola

Friday May 19th | Dallas, TX | HOB Dallas Cambridge

Saturday May 20th | Houston, TX | House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Monday May 22nd | West Hollywood, CA | The Roxy

Tuesday May 23rd | San Francisco, CA | Bimbo's 365 Club

Listen to Mood Swings Here

