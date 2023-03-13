$3.3 Billion of USDC Reserve Risk Removed, Dollar De-peg Closes

BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the joint announcement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. prudential regulators, all depositors with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which was closed by regulators today, will be made whole. The $3.3B USDC reserve deposit held at Silicon Valley Bank, about 8% of the USDC total reserve, will be fully available when U.S. banks open this morning. No USDC cash reserves were held at Signature Bank. As a regulated payment token, USDC remains redeemable 1:1 with the U.S. Dollar.

As part of our commitment to expanding banking partnerships, Circle is also announcing automated USDC minting and redemption for customers via new banking partners that go live this week.

"Trust, safety and 1:1 redeemability of all USDC in circulation is of paramount importance to Circle, even in the face of bank contagion affecting crypto markets," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle. "We are heartened to see the U.S. government and financial regulators take crucial steps to mitigate risks extending from the banking system. We've long advocated for full-reserve digital currency banking that insulates our base layer of internet money and payment systems from fractional reserve banking risk."

On March 11, 2023, Circle shared details about the USDC reserve, stating it is currently collateralized 77% ($32.4B) with short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills. U.S. Treasury Bills are the most liquid assets in the world and are direct obligations of the U.S. government. These reserves are held in custody by BNY Mellon and active liquidity and asset management is done by BlackRock. The cash portion of the USDC reserve, 23% ($9.7B), is now held primarily at BNY Mellon. Anyone can view the entire liquidity ladder down to the CUSIP number on T-Bills via the USDXX ticker, and monthly USDC attestation reports, including the latest report from January, 2023 , are available in the Trust & Transparency section of Circle's website .

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce, payments, and custody and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations both large and small to run their internet-scale business, whether it is managing their internal treasury, making international payments, or automating supply chains. Learn more at https://circle.com .

