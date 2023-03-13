Korea's representative blockchain-based loyalty integration platform MiL.K, unlocks Indonesia market with GetPlus, a leading coalition loyalty program

Milk Partners signed a strategic partnership with GetPlus, Indonesia's representative loyalty integration platform

MiL.k's point exchange service will be localized with GetPlus for Indonesian members

With market penetration strategy in Indonesia and various marketing activities, MiL.k is expected to recruit significant number of Indonesian users

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's representative blockchain-based loyalty integration platform 'MiL.k,' is expanding its business and ecosystem to the Indonesia market following its global expansion in Malaysia.

Indonesia Jakarta Press conference, from right side 'Adrian Hoon (Co-Founder of GetPlus)', 'Jayden Cho (CEO of Milk Partners)' (PRNewswire)

Through the press conference held in Jakarta, Indonesia on 13th Mar 2023, Milk Partners announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with the Indonesian loyalty point integration platform 'GetPlus' to provide point exchange service in Indonesia.

The GetPlus coalition loyalty program is focused on everyday shopping categories where members can earn reward points daily and make redemptions often. GetPlus offers hundreds of redemption options, such as products, consumer services and shopping eVouchers, or convert their points into airline miles and credit in eWallet etc. Some of GetPlus coalition partners are Indonesia's leading players such as Dana (e-wallet), BCA (Bank Central Asia), Blibli (e-commerce), Tiket.com (OTA) and over 250 merchants both online and offline.

Both parties are agreed to open the point exchange service between MiL.k and GetPlus, and plan to launch the service within the second quarter of this year.

Through this partnership, Milk Partners aim to acquire new Indonesian users and reinforce the brand awareness of MiL.k as the representative global loyalty integration platform.

As Milk has accelerated its global expansion in Southeast Asia with airasia last year, its usability and convenience are expected to increase even further.

Adrian Hoon, the Co-founder of GetPlus, said, "GetPlus users will be able to enjoy more diverse and benefits, through this partnership with Milk Partners" adding, "In particular, MiL.k, which developed by blockchain technology, will provide users with a new value of point utilization and experience of Web3."

Jungmin Cho , the CEO of Milk Partners Co., Ltd, said, "The usability of MiL.k has been globally expanded through this partnership with GetPlus, which is the largest point integration service in Indonesia " adding, "from this partnership with Get Plus, we will expand various blockchain-related businesses in Indonesia by utilizing our technology and experience."

Meanwhile, Milk Partners, which operates the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform MiL.k, has been actively expanding its ecosystem into the Southeast Asian market since last year. Milk Partners established a foothold for global market expansion by launching point exchange service with global airline, airasia in Q4 last year, and implementing strategic co-marketing activities with Boost (Malaysia's representative e-wallet service) in January of this year. Until now, MiL.k has secured more than 1.3 million users through partnerships with various sector leads, such as airasia (Global airline), Lotte L.Point (Loyalty integration platform of retail giant, Lotte group), Yanolja (No.1 OTA), CU (No.1 convenience store), INTERPARK (Top e-commerce), MEGABOX (Top multiplex), Shinsegae Duty-Free Shop (Duty free brand of Shinsegae group), etc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milk Partners