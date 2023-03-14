Lady Bird Mixer Co. Launches New Premium Mixers Line From Austin

With flavors as unique, bold, and surprising as the Texas landscape, to sip with spirits or solo

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady Bird Mixer Co. announces the launch of its lineup of premium cocktail mixers. Bringing a new approach to the mixer category with unexpected flavors and disruptive packaging, Lady Bird is poised to launch at the beginning of 2023 with four core flavors: Van Zandt Club Soda, Classic Tonic Water, Key Lime Ginger Beer, and Ruby Red Grapefruit Soda.

Recognizing the need for something new in the mixer category, co-founders Atlas Cheek and Daniel Barnes looked to their home state of Texas for inspiration. With bold and diverse flavors like key lime, prickly pear, and ruby red grapefruit, the incredible plants and botanicals native to the state provide the direction for each product in the line. Each flavor is then further developed to be delicious on its own or mix perfectly with spirits in a cocktail.

Lady Bird is serious about the quality of their products, which is right in line with what consumers are looking for today. The flavors are low sugar, all-natural, non-GMO, kosher, and vegan, with many locally inspired ingredients from Texas. Created for drinkers and non-drinkers alike, Lady Bird Mixers stand up to mixing with your favorite spirits or simply drinking straight out of the bottle.

It's not just Lady Bird's refreshingly different flavors - the packaging demands attention, too. Texas artist Andrew Cherry painted landscapes for each expression's label and bottle sleeve, capturing the essence of the Texas terroir right on the pack. The images are vibrant and bold, showcasing the Hill Country, big blue skies, and wide-open spaces for which the state is known. Bottles are embossed with the prickly pear cactus, a common native cacti varietal that grows throughout the region.

Co-founders Cheek and Barnes lead the team, bringing their proven beverage industry successes to the company, drawing on their decades of experience in the spirits, non-alcoholic, and consumer packaged goods markets. The two met at Treaty Oak Distilling, founded and owned by Chief Executive Officer Barnes, where Cheek grew the brands as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Barnes also brings his remarkable ability to develop flavors to Lady Bird; his past flavor development work includes Mighty Swell Cocktails, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Treaty Oak Distilling, Waterloo Gin, and Canteen Vodka Soda. Cheek's leadership in the CPG and spirits industries includes pivotal roles at Constellation Brands and Fever-Tree USA.

Launching March 2023 with four core flavors; Van Zandt Club Soda, Classic Tonic Water, Key Lime Ginger Beer, and Ruby Red Grapefruit Soda. Each pack contains four 8.5-ounce bottles. Innovation will follow in 2024 with Cactus Pear Soda and Hill Country Peach Tonic.

Lady Bird Mixers will be produced locally in Blanco, Texas, outside Austin at Real Ale Brewing. They will be represented in Texas by Republic National Distribution Company. They will debut at select retailers, including Spec's Fine Wine and Spirits, Twin Liquors, and Goody Goody, in April of 2023, with an SRP of $7.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit https://drinkladybird.com/.

Lady Bird Mixer Co was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2022 by industry veterans Atlas Cheek and Daniel Barnes. Their decades in the beverage industry include Republic National Distributing Company, Constellation Brands, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Canteen Vodka Soda, Fever-Tree USA, Treaty Oak Distilling, Prolifik Wine & Spirits, and Waterloo Gin. Lady Bird Mixers launch in select Texas markets in March 2023 with four core Texas-inspired flavors: low sugar, all-natural, non-GMO, kosher, and vegan. Lady Bird Mixers are no-alcohol, all Austin.

