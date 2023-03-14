Marriott Bonvoy and NCAA® Celebrate March Madness® with Unforgettable Stays and Unparalleled Fan Experiences

Partnership grants Marriott Bonvoy members access to unrivaled game day moments

BETHESDA, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, is bringing sports fans a host of epic experiences and stays in its seventh year as the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA®. This March, Marriott Bonvoy will once again welcome spectators during key basketball tournament events – from Selection Sunday® to The Final Four® – along with unique game experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, where members can redeem points to access sports, food, music and entertainment events across the country.

Marriott Marquis Houston (PRNewswire)

"Travel and sports are both about connecting people and creating lasting memories, and we're beyond excited to continue our partnership with the NCAA to help fans make the most of what are sure to be unforgettable tournaments," said Julius Robinson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, U.S. & Canada, Marriott International. "Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we can connect members with a breadth of unique experiences – something for every kind of fan – tailored to their interests, during March Madness events and beyond."

"March Madness is one of the most anticipated sports travel occasions of the year for our basketball fans, student-athletes and others involved with participating colleges and universities, so we are thrilled to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to ensure they have a wonderful, unforgettable tournament experience," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA's senior vice president of basketball.

When it comes to game day getaways, Marriott Bonvoy has a hotel brand for every type of fan, from the courtside bucket-lister to the tournament road-tripper. Marriott Bonvoy hotels are ready to greet March Madness ticket holders with southern hospitality and exceptional service as they travel to the Women's Final Four® championship in Dallas, Texas, for games on March 31 and April 2 and the Men's Final Four® championship in Houston, Texas, for games on April 1 and April 3.

Dallas, Texas , ahead of the Women's Final Four games at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel in the epicenter of the city's hustle and bustle. Nestled in Downtown Dallas , with easy access to the lively Deep Ellum entertainment district and the creative spirit of the arts district, Sheraton Dallas Hotel provides a refined yet relaxed experience in the heartbeat of it all. After the final buzzer, grab a bite to eat and unwind at a nearby sports spot.



Embrace the excitement and culture ofahead of the Women's Final Four games at the in the epicenter of the city's hustle and bustle. Nestled in, with easy access to the lively Deep Ellum entertainment district and the creative spirit of the arts district, Sheraton Dallas Hotel provides a refined yet relaxed experience in the heartbeat of it all. After the final buzzer, grab a bite to eat and unwind at a nearby sports spot.

Houston, Texas , for the Men's Final Four games can explore all the city has to offer at the Marriott Marquis Houston . Unwind from the excitement of the tournament at the Altitude Rooftop with an infinity pool and the world's largest Texas -shaped lazy river. Located in the heart of downtown Houston , the Marriott Marquis Houston offers an unforgettable stay, with an array of cosmopolitan experiences waiting around every corner, from Houston's museum districts to the sprawling Discovery Green. Those heading to, for the Men's Final Four games can explore all the city has to offer at the . Unwind from the excitement of the tournament at the Altitude Rooftop with an infinity pool and the world's largest-shaped lazy river. Located in the heart of downtown, the Marriott Marquis Houston offers an unforgettable stay, with an array of cosmopolitan experiences waiting around every corner, frommuseum districts to the sprawling Discovery Green.

Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can redeem points earned through hotel stays and everyday spend to bid on unforgettable tournament experiences. This year, Marriott Bonvoy members can get close to the action by bidding on tickets to Sweet 16® and Elite Eight® games for both the Men's and Women's basketball tournaments, as well as unprecedented Final Four and championship experiences:

Women's Final Four & Championship VIP Experience (4x packages available through March 20 ): Catch the action up close with courtside tickets to both Women's Final Four semifinal games on March 31 and the championship game on April 2 , a four-night stay at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, tickets to the Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Reception, a back-of-house venue tour of the arena, an invitation to the Marriott Bonvoy Coaches Breakfast and VIP access to the Marriott Bonvoy Men's Basketball Semifinal Watch Party in the hotel lobby.





Men's Final Four & Championship VIP Experience (4x packages available through March 20 ): Score access to a suite for both Men's Final Four semifinal games on April 1 and the championship game on April 3 , a four-night stay at the Marriott Marquis Houston, tickets to the Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Reception, a back-of-house venue tour of the stadium, an invitation to the Marriott Bonvoy Coaches Breakfast and VIP access to the Marriott Bonvoy Women's Basketball Championship Watch Party at the hotel's rooftop pool.

For more travel destination inspiration, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.