Polymath Robotics and HARD-LINE announce autonomous dozing solution at CONEXPO 2023

Polymath Robotics and HARD-LINE are proud to announce their collaboration on a solution for autonomous dozing. In line with this collaboration, HARD-LINE has been added to Polymath's network of hardware integration partners, and Polymath has joined HARD-LINE's software integration ecosystem.

Autonomous dozing solution launched by Polymath Robotics and HARD-LINE at CONEXPO 2023 in Las Vegas, NV (PRNewswire)

HARD-LINE is a leading supplier of automation, teleoperation, and remote-control technology. No matter what type, make or model of machinery, HARD-LINE can configure it to operate remotely.

Polymath Robotics makes safety-critical autonomous navigation software for heavy machinery.

"We are excited to add HARD-LINE to our network of hardware integration partners and join their software ecosystem. Our collaboration brings autonomous solutions to the heavy equipment industry as part of each other's partner ecosystems," said Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, CEO of Polymath Robotics.

This technology is vehicle agnostic and can be implemented on any heavy equipment regardless of make, model, or type of machine.

At CONEXPO 2023, we're excited to launch an autonomous dozer, created with HARD-LINE's remote operation technology and Polymath's safety-critical autonomous navigation system.

The autonomous dozer leverages HARD-LINE'S expert hardware integration, remote operation capabilities, and machine control API, integrated with Polymath's autonomous navigation tools. Both Polymath and HARD-LINE's systems and software are vehicle-agnostic.

The autonomous dozer is built to tackle important but repetitive tasks, like dewatering, planting, and heap leaching. This exciting new technology will be made available for any bulldozer, whether new or existing.

"We are proud to have Polymath join our software integration ecosystem, in addition to collaborating on an autonomous solution for remote Dozer operations. We see these solutions as a way to further enhance productivity and efficiency by bringing remote autonomous dozing to the market." Said Ryan Siggelkow, SVP Technology at Hard-Line

Polymath and HARD-LINE are collaborating on the implementation and are taking pre-orders expected to ship in the second half of 2023. They will be demonstrating elements of the autonomous dozer solution during CONEXPO-CON/AGG at HARD-LINE's booth in LVCC North (Booth N11509).

