SALT LAKE CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R-Zero , a global leader in healthy buildings and green buildings, today released its report finding that use of R-Zero Upper Room UVGI in Schools reduced SARS-CoV-2 levels by 53% in wastewater. For more information on how this technology could benefit your facilities and business, tune in to R-Zero's educational webinar on March 22nd.

