Sakal Ventures & Kris Bortnovsky (Bort) Achieve 40M AUM Milestone by Delivering Innovative Private Tech Investments

Sakal Ventures, founded by Kris Bortnovsky (Bort) in October 2020, has reached a significant milestone of 40M AUM. "The firm was established to provide institutional caliber investments, ideas, access, and execution on an à la carte basis, allowing our limited partners to invest in the fastest-growing and most advanced technology companies in the world before they complete an IPO. We're proud to have achieved this Milestone." - Kris Bortnovsky (Bort) says.

Kris Bortnovsky (Bort) - Founding Partner, Sakal Ventures

Under Bortnovsky's leadership, Sakal Ventures employs a rigorous asset selection process that focuses on long-term investing in companies with established business models, disruptive technologies, and exponential future demand. This unique approach has led to investments in specific industries such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, database management systems, and autonomous driving.

In less than three years since its founding, Sakal Ventures has achieved a profitable IPO exit and reached the 40M AUM milestone. The firm's growth and success are due in part to the contributions of Bortnovsky's partners, Ajay Arora and Taylor Barling, who bring extensive experience in buy-side equities, technology investing, and secondary market trade execution.

Moving forward, Sakal Ventures remains committed to delivering innovative private tech investments that support growth in influential and world-changing companies such as Orca Security, Nuro Robotics, Graphcore, Neo4j, and more. The firm's optimized investment model and constant refinement of its formula ensure that limited partners can pursue rewarding financial investment opportunities while aligning with forward-thinking values.

Sakal Ventures' achievements represent a unique opportunity to compound capital by investing in revolutionary companies, delivering wealth to limited partners, and driving innovation and growth in the private tech industry.

