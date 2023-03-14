TCG Process Gains in Strategy and Capabilities to Strengthen Position as Leading Disruptor in the 2023 IDP Market

TCG Process Gains in Strategy and Capabilities to Strengthen Position as Leading Disruptor in the 2023 IDP Market

Microsoft, as a new entry in market study, positioned next to TCG Process as leaders in their quadrant

BAAR, Switzerland and NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International intelligent process automation organization, TCG Process, has advanced in its ranking among leaders in the capture and intelligent document processing (IDP) market by Infosource, the leading firm for this technology in market research, analysis, and consulting.

TCG Process Gains in Strategy and Capabilities to Strengthen Position as Leading Disruptor in the 2023 IDP Market

Software vendors globally were evaluated in Infosource's 2023 Worldwide Capture & IDP Software Vendor Matrix Report on intelligent capture, defined as software that acquires, classifies, and converts unstructured and semi-structured information into enhanced usable data for business transactions. Vendors were evaluated against a number of assessment criteria including company vision, architecture approach, completeness of capture and IDP offering, low code/no code and workflow automation capabilities, and ranked across two axes: Strategy and Capabilities, and Execution.

Strategy is evaluated on product direction, handling of omni-channel inputs, and ease-of-use architecture like low- and no-code functionalities.

Capabilities are weighed on containerized, standardized cloud services architecture, scope of intelligent capture technology including AI classification, machine learning, and semantic understanding with associated business rules.

Execution is defined as market share and revenues as well as established partnerships.

"TCG Process' aim of offering a solution that focuses on end-to-end process automation aligns with our vision for the future of the market," stated Ralph Gammon, Senior Analyst for Infosource Software. "TCG Process offers a scalable solution that goes beyond Capture. It features the ability to model and orchestrate an entire document-driven process. TCG leverages its own IP as well as that of third-party offerings from vendors like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to automate classification, extraction, and document flow. This creates an extensible and flexible solution that stands out in the market."

TCG Process CEO Arnold von Bueren commented, "We are pleased to be featured again as a mature vendor and leading disruptor in Infosource's 2023 report and be positioned next to Microsoft, a company that we have great respect for. We feel our unique approach to process modeling and orchestration alongside advanced intelligent document processing capabilities set TCG Process apart, and we look forward to continuing to scale our growth as 2023 will bring some exciting new expansion announcements."

"To be placed as the leading disruptor, higher than our competitors, up there with Microsoft which is really a complementary and not competitive technology confirms that our strategy and capabilities are well aligned to the needs of the market," said TCG Process U.S. CEO Bob Fresneda. "We agree with our placement and realize as we grow in our new regions we will continue to improve on the execution and market share part of this report."

With subsidiaries around the world, TCG Process' solutions enable businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals, improving straight-through-processing rates by increasing the speed at which actionable data is available from unstructured and semi-structured inputs. DocProStar, TCG Process' flagship product, provides a modern, unified architecture for building, deploying, monitoring, and managing processes, accelerating the adoption of IDP across the enterprise. No/low code process design and visualization inside a standard BPMN modeling canvas increases organizational agility, speeds adoption, and ensures flexibility so organizations can continue to scale and innovate as requirements adapt and grow.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government, and public administration to digitize and automate document-driven processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally.

For more information: www.tcgprocess.com

View original content:

SOURCE TCG Process