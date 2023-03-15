Nancy Pelosi writes guest commentary for National Catholic Reporter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has written a guest commentary for National Catholic Reporter's special series highlighting the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy.

Pelosi, a lifelong Catholic, shared a headline-making moment with Pope Francis in June 2022, when she received Communion from the pope at the Vatican. It came as her home bishop, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, said she would no longer receive Communion there because of her stance on abortion.

Pope Francis has said on several occasions that he has never denied anyone Communion and has warned against politicizing the Eucharist.

In her commentary for NCR , Pelosi describes Pope Francis as a pope for the people and says, "his papacy remains a beacon of peace, light, love and hope — for the global Catholic community and for all." Pelosi especially praises the pope's speech to a joint session of Congress in 2015. "Standing at the heart of our democracy, and speaking with beauty and moral force," Pelosi says that the pope "reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and persecution."

Pelosi also mentions Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, the city of San Francisco's connection to the pope and her Catholic upbringing in her essay for NCR.

The past few weeks, National Catholic Reporter (NCR) has been marking 10 years with Pope Francis and his leadership, through reports, essays, commentary and events. NCR is examining the decade past and the years to come for Francis, a pope who seems to re-define for a new generation a special spirit born three generations ago.

"We are thrilled to have Nancy Pelosi add her voice to NCR's series on Pope Francis," said Heidi Schlumpf, executive editor of NCR. "Pelosi is one of the most prominent U.S. Catholics and her view of Francis is a special one."

The National Catholic Reporter is an independent Catholic news source. Founded in 1964, NCR provides news and commentary on issues related to the Catholic Church and the world. The publication can be read online at NCRonline.org, or by following @NCRonline on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

