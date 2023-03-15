UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Swinging-type Fire Doors

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the swinging-type fire doors identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks. The swinging-type fire door has not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if the fire door complies with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Swinging-type Fire Door
Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.
Identification on the Products:
An authorized UL Certification Mark for swinging-type fire doors includes the word "CERTIFIED" or "CLASSIFIED" adjacent to the UL symbol.
The unauthorized reference to UL on the swinging-type fire door covered by this notice bears only a UL symbol, with the word "CERTIFIED" or "CLASSIFIED" omitted, and the following:
Certificate of Compliance
TDK
PUERTAS
ZONA DE PROYECTOS IMPORTACIONES
Identification on the Packaging:
ZONA DE
PROYECTOS
IMPORTACIONES
Known to be distributed and sold by: Zona de Proyectos Importaciones (www.zdp.com.co) in Colombia, may have been sold by others.
