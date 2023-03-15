WiMi Hologram Cloud Discloses An XR-Based Human-Computer Interaction System

BEIJING, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a human-computer interaction system based on XR. It conducted in-depth research into edge computing and interactive AI technology by combining AI chips and cloud computing.

WiMi's XR-based human-computer interaction system combines artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction. The system combines natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to enable machines to understand and respond to any command in a human and engaging, personalized way. The system captures the user's location and viewing perspective to obtain the primary and secondary view images and the configuration method and fusion pattern between the two. Based on the user's viewing perspective and location, the system constructs a multi-view fusion image according to the user's viewing perspective, configuration method, and fusion mode, which provides the user with different view images. By capturing different commands from the user, the system generates a multi-view image of the user's location, and the user can switch between the primary and secondary views or by selecting feature points in the image for multi-view images. The system fulfills the technical requirement of multi-angle observation of the same object and provides a technical reference for the intelligent processing of human-computer interaction with multi-user fusion.

The system's user interface includes the software and hardware systems that support human-machine interaction and is an essential component of the HCI system. It involves three parts: interface design, interface development, and interface evaluation, which include four fundamental elements: metaphor, affordance, paradigm, and user experience.

Metaphors compare digital concepts with familiar concepts or phenomena to explain their interaction patterns.

Affordance refers to an object's inherent nature and uses that develop over time as people use it. This property allows people to understand how to interact with something new when they first see it. While metaphor and affordance are inherently 'suggestive,' visibility is analyzed from the point of view of the 'thing,' whereas a metaphor is from the point of view of the 'person.'

The purpose of an interface paradigm is to guide designers in conceptualizing how users use a computer. An interface paradigm can be thought of as a guide to interface design, which is to guide designers in conceptualizing how users will use the computer.

User experience is the collection of the user's overall subjective experience of a product, including the sum of all the elements that the user perceives during the use of the product, and is dynamic, context-dependent, and subjective.

In WiMi's system, the user only has to interact with the computer in the most natural way (e.g., natural language and body movements), just as if they were communicating with a natural person. The invention enables the machine to understand human language and emotions humanely, capture early warnings and provide intelligent responses, lowering the interaction threshold and broadening the user population. It is a technical science that allows the computer to become a genuinely harmonious assistant to people in their work and studies by communicating with mutual understanding and performing functions such as information management, service, and processing for people to the greatest extent possible.

